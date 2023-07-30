F1, Belgian GP today: TV times and latest news from Spa

We are heading towards the twelfth race of the 2023 season. Leclerc’s Red takes off from pole after the five-place penalty on the grid that Verstappen must serve after replacing the gearbox. A great chance for the Scuderia from Maranello after a complicated Sprint Race yesterday. Watch out for McLaren, but also the weather… Today the GP is live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K e in streaming su NOW

It’s the day of Belgian GPtwelfth test of the F1 World Championship 2023. It runs on the historic circuit of Spawhere to shoot in front of everyone will be there Ferrari Of Charles Leclerc: second in qualifying on Friday, the Monegasque took first place on the starting grid after the 5-place penalty imposed on Max Verstappen for the replacement of the gearbox on his Red Bull (fifth unit). The Dutchman starts from sixth place and from a third row completed by McLaren Of Oscar Piastri. According to Perez, then Hamilton and Sainz. The start of the race at 15: the live broadcast is on TV Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K e in streaming su NOW. Su skysport.it the story lap after lap with the Live Blog and the time monitors.

The standings after the Sprint Race

In Belgium the championship standings has already moved with the points awarded following the Sprint Race won by Verstappen. The reigning world champion extended his advantage over his teammate Perez: the current gap is well 108 points.

The weather forecast for the 2023 Belgian GP

Improvement from previous days. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of one or two light showers in the afternoon. Wind increasing from the southwest with gusts up to 45 km/h during the race. Temperatures dropping in the morning. We are: 17°C

The circuit of Spa-Francorchamps

Located in the vicinity of Francorchamps, a small town of Stavelot on the border with the municipality of Spa, in the Ardennes, the circuit is home to the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from 1924. The 24 Hours of Spa and other races on the international calendar are also held here.

Some circuit numbers

Curves: 19 Length: 7.004 m GP laps: 44 Inaugurated: 1924 so at the start

Leclerc-Pererz: 3rd time in a front row like this

Max Verstappen sets the fastest time in qualifying, but Charles Leclerc will start today from pole at Spa due to the penalty inflicted on the Dutchman for replacing the gearbox. Perez will be in the front row with the Monegasque for the third time in the World Cup. Sainz in second with Hamilton. Here is the starting grid for the Belgian GP and the row-by-row analysis. Three positions to Magnussen for impeding. The GP live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K and streaming on NOW LATEST NEWS TOWARDS THE GP

LECLERC AND PEREZ IN THE FRONT ROW: IT’S THE THIRD TIME

For the 3rd time, Leclerc and Perez will start in this order from the front row. The Monegasque took pole thanks to the penalty imposed on Versrappen for changing the gearbox (5 positions, starts sixth)

THE TWO PREVIOUS WITH LECLERC AND PEREZ IN THE FRONT ROW

Baku 2022 won Verstappen Singapore 2022 won Perez

1) CHARLES LECLERC (Ferrari)

20th career pole equals Bottas and Damon Hill for 15th all-time. Bottas and Leclerc are the only drivers with 20 poles and no world titles. First driver to earn 2 poles from penalties from others (Mexico 2019, Belgium 2023, in both cases the penalized was Verstappen). In the front row this year only on the “Sprint” weekends: Baku, Austria, Belgium.

