Original title: F1 Belgium Grand Prix – Verstappen qualifying fastest Sainz starts from pole position

On August 27th, Beijing time, the 14th stop of the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix ended the qualifying competition at the Spa Circuit. Verstappen took the first place in the Belgian qualifying with 1 minute 43 seconds 665, Sainz and Perez ranked second and third respectively. With as many as seven drivers including Verstappen being penalised to start back, Sainz will start from pole in Sunday’s race. Zhou Guanyu ranked 13th in qualifying, and will start the race from 19th after accepting the penalty.

After more than 20 days of summer break, F1 rekindled the war at Spa. Spa is known for its iconic corners, undulating road conditions and demanding tires. During the summer break, the McLaren team announced that it will release the 2023 racing contract with Ricciardo, and the two sides will end their cooperation at the end of the season. In addition, Audi also confirmed that it will enter F1 in 2026.

Due to accidents in other competitions before, the metal guardrail was damaged and deformed and needed to be repaired. The qualifying race officially started 25 minutes later than the original time. The temperature at the Spa track was 15 degrees Celsius, the track temperature was 20 degrees, and the humidity was 86%. The official forecast was that the rain probability during the qualifying session was 30%.

In addition, it should be noted that Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, O’Connell, Bottas, Mick Schumacher and Zhou Guanyu have all replaced the power unit components in excess, and will start at the end of the team in the race. The starting order of the drivers who retreat to the back of the team is determined by the qualifying results.

Qualifying in the first quarter: Bottas missed Q2 for the first time in nearly seven years

After the start of Q1, the drivers were all on soft tires. Russell files TR complaint against Kakuta Yuki for dangerous driving. During Q1, Leclerc took another opportunity to go to the bathroom. Ricciardo made an obvious mistake and rushed out of the track, and seemed to lack a lot of control over the limit of the car. In the final stage, Albon rushed to sixth, just stuck between the two Mercedes-Benz Russell and Hamilton, Verstappen was the fastest in 1:44.581, and was nearly half a second ahead of the second-place Sainz. Advantage, Zhou Guanyu ranked 11th and successfully advanced to Q2.

The five drivers eliminated in Q1 were Vettel, Latifi, Magnussen, Kakuda Yugi and Bottas. The last time Bottas did not enter Q2 was in Monaco in 2015, 148 races have passed; Vettel is only 0.002 seconds away from the qualifying line, and he can only vent his swear words on the radio, but due to the needs of many drivers Penalty and Vettel will start 10th in the race on Sunday.

Second quarter qualifying: Zhou Guanyu stops 13th and starts at P19 in the main race on Sunday

Leclerc drifted significantly at corners 18/19, and communicated with the team on the radio, saying that the car jumped heavily in the slow corners, which felt very strange. In the first lap, Leclerc was only sixth, and with 5 and a half minutes left before the stopwatch, the drivers all returned to the pits to adjust and wait for the final dash. At this time, Verstappen and Perez’s two Red Bulls occupy the top two, and Zhou Guanyu temporarily ranks 12th.

Crossing the line and back on the track, both McLaren and Alpine used the “trailer” tactic of pulling the wake. In the end, the five drivers who were eliminated were: Ricciardo, Gasly, Zhou Guanyu, Stoll and Mick Schumacher. Zhou Guanyu, who finished 13th in qualifying, will start from P19 tomorrow. Leclerc, Perez, and Verstappen occupy the top three, and Al has advanced into Q3 for the first time this season. Since Verstappen, Leclerc, Ocon and Norris will all receive penalties, Albon will start at least sixth in the race.

Qualifying in the third quarter: Verstappen is the fastest Ferrari fan

After the start of Q3, Ferrari began to operate in confusion. Leclerc asked the team, “What tires did I use?” Ferrari responded: Sorry, it was a mistake. It turned out that Ferrari installed a new set of soft tires for Leclerc to run in Q3, but since Leclerc needs to be punished to start back tomorrow, his main task in this section is to help teammate Sainzra’s wake. Pressed by Leclerc, Ferrari let Leclerc run an effective speeding lap, and Leclerc ran fourth.

Verstappen took the top spot in 1:43.665, then took the car back to the pit lane and walked out of the cockpit to finish work ahead of schedule. In the final stage, Leclerc once again appeared to Sainzra’s wake, but Sainz’s lap performance was not as good as the speeding lap on the first attempt.

In the end, Verstappen was the fastest at 1:43.665, with Sainz and Perez ranking second and third respectively. The fourth to tenth places are: Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Albon and Norris. Sainz will start from pole position for the second time in his career as Verstappen, Leclerc, Ocon and Norris will be penalized to the back row. The main race of the Belgian Grand Prix will be held at 21:00 Beijing time on August 28. (Tauranga)

