The Cavallino team principal did not say he was worried about the comeback of the Germans: “We know when we stopped development to focus on 2023. In the last 4 races it cannot be said that there has been a negative trend”

No panic, second place in the constructors is not at risk. Mattia Binotto has somewhat reduced the bad performance of Ferraris in Mexico, due to him more due to contingent factors than to a real negative trend. The weekend just passed saw the reds of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc trudging through in qualifying and in the race, fifth and seventh on Saturday (and the lack of competitiveness in qualifying was perhaps the biggest surprise) and fifth and sixth on Sunday. , one minute behind the winner Max Verstappen. A double step back that is not auspicious, also because the riders in these last appearances of the year have always maintained that the goal was to finish in a crescendo. Quite the opposite of what happened in Mexico, where Ferraris also paid duty to Mercedes, probably also for the high-altitude race factor.

development — However, Binotto has downsized everything a bit. "Mercedes is catching up – he said – they appeared to be more competitive than us. However, we know that we have stopped developing our car soon enough, with the aim of focusing on 2023, that's why I'm not too worried about the development issue, because we know when we stopped. "With the titles already awarded to Verstappen and Red Bull, the fight is now for the symbolic second place in the championship, where Ferrari retains a 40-point lead over Mercedes with two GPs to go.

it is not a trend — The Germans appeared to be growing, but Binotto does not believe that what we saw in Mexico is an indicator of the reversal of values: “If we look at the last three races before Mexico, in Singapore we were very competitive, in Japan we were not fast. like Verstappen in the wet, but it wasn’t a drama, certainly not in qualifying. Then in Austin we were competitive in qualifying and less in the race. Very badly in Mexico and that is why I believe we cannot speak of a negative trend, but only of a lack of episodic performance. The strategy choices were good, the choice of a single stop turned out to be correct. At one point we would have liked to have made the two stops with Charles, but then he would have found himself behind too many cars ”. The World Championship returns to Brazil for the penultimate race of the season on the weekend of November 13th.