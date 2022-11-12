The Dane happy for the first pole of his career: “I don’t know what to say, it’s incredible. The decision to send me on the track first was decisive.” Verstappen: “Anything can happen”. Russell: “Happy for Kevin”

– san paolo (brazil)

“I am a hero? All of us are heroes. Me, the guys in the garage, the engineers. It will be hard to win the race but we are in the best position, we are on pole. We will try to score points. The secret was the team that sent me. on the track first “. Kevin Magnussen commented on the sensational pole position won today in qualifying for the Brazilian GP. That will be the pole of tomorrow’s Sprint race, because that of Sunday’s GP will decide the order of arrival of the mini race on Saturday. But for Magnussen and Haas it was still a great achievement and satisfaction.

decisive choice — The decision to go out first in Q3 was decisive and Kevin’s foot, who fired the tempone and then was certainly helped by the weather and circumstances, including Russell’s accident which took away from everyone any possibility of improving the times. letting the rain come and freeze any remaining hope of rivals to do better. “Is this my first pole in F1? I don’t know what to say – he said – the team sent me to the track at the right time, I did the lap and we are on pole. It’s incredible. Thanks for this opportunity, it’s a path fantastic, thanks a lot to everyone. It’s fantastic. Tomorrow I will be in the race, on pole, for the first time in 140 races. What will I do? I will attack and I hope to have fun “. See also Seventy-three seconds to rewrite the history of the Apu ski lifts

speak verstappen — In the Sprint he will have to contend immediately against Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and George Russell’s Mercedes. The Dutchman is ready to bite the prey: “If we compare the opponents who fight with us, anything can happen – said Max – however we are in front even if we know that you cannot make big mistakes. We have kept calm and we are in the front row. . We will see how competitive we are in the race. Here in Brazil it is always a special race “.

speaks russell — Russell is not very happy with the third place and the accident, but he is satisfied and compliments Magnussen: “The circuit was wetter than I expected. I’m happy for Magnussen for his pole position. Third place is not what it is. we wanted but the performance is still good. We hope the fans enjoy the race. “