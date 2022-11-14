The Englishman happy for his first career triumph: “Fantastic feeling, a huge thank you to everyone who helped me get this opportunity”. Hamilton: “George deserved it, an incredible weekend for the team and for the welcome they had here”

– san paolo (Brazil)

The weekend of the first times. After Kevin Magnussen on Friday, for the first time on pole, today it was George Russell’s turn, for the first time on the top step of the podium. A well-deserved victory, clear confirmation that Mercedes has a driver with an assured future at home. George could not hold back his tears: “It’s a fantastic feeling – he said – a huge thank you to the whole team for making this possible. This season was a swing of emotions and this race too. Today was really tough. I felt in control, but Lewis was really super fast. ”

difficult ending — Managing the race finale with the Safety Car and Hamilton behind was the hardest part: “After the Safety Car I thought it would be a difficult race conclusion – he said – I felt a lot of pressure, but I’m happy to have brought home victory. I’m speechless. During my return lap all the memories of my career came to mind. I have to thank everyone who gave me this opportunity, I’m really proud “.

compliments from lewis — Lewis Hamilton gave him the sporting compliments: “First of all I have to congratulate George – he said – he did a fantastic performance. Extraordinary qualifications, good yesterday and today he fully deserved it. I am proud of him, of my team and of the team in factory and on the track. This result is incredible. We worked hard to get a win and even a double, like today. I deserve everyone. Cheering for me? Thanks to everyone here in Brazil, it was one of the best weeks of my life, for how everyone welcomed me and for the warmth. I can’t wait to come back here in the future, I hope also on vacation “. See also Between the leaders Montanaro and Vallorco a long distance duel La Vischese with Cavaliere