F1, British GP: Verstappen in pole position, followed by Norris, Piastri, Leclerc and Sainz

AND Max Verstappen to win the pole position In the Gp Of Great Britain Of Formula 1 with a time of 1’26″720, ahead of the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, second and third respectively at 241 and 372 thousandths. Fourth and fifth place instead for the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainzwhile behind remain the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, sixth and seventh. Excellent qualification also for Alexander Albon, eighth with Williams. They close the top ten Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) e Pierre Gasly (Alpine). For the Dutch pilot this is the 27th pole in his career, the fifth in a row in 2023 since absolute ruler. The other one Red Bull by Sergio Perez instead was eliminated in Q1.

“It was a pretty crazy and hectic qualifying, la track was slippery in some points. We managed to do our laps, then in Q3 I was surprised to see the McLaren here with me, it’s great for them”, to speak is the same Max Verstappen immediately after the pole position conquered. “In Q1 and Q3 we found several patches on the track, we were very close to the limit, but I knew I had one fast car and that it was not necessary to push 100%. While in Q3 I attacked. Today is a very positive day for us, we look to tomorrow with optimism”, concluded the rider Red Bull.

“I came close…”, so the McLaren driver Lando Norris commented on the second place. “It’s really crazy, the last lap was good, it’s great for both me and the team. Doing second and third is something exceptional. Then there is always Max who ruins everything for all of us ”, he added joking about the pole won by Verstappen. “It was a special day, I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

