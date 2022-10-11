The Milton Keynes team responds to the FIA’s conclusions: “We need to analyze them because we are convinced that we have spent a figure below the cost limit set for 2021”

“Surprise and disappointment”. The FIA ​​report announcing that Red Bull has not met the F1 cost cap of 2021 hit the Milton Keynes team hard. As a result of the communication from the International Federation, the fresh team, winner of the drivers’ title with Max Verstappen, has issued a brief note in which it replies to the conclusions of the FIA, which found a minor violation of costs and a procedural infringement for Red Bull. and a procedural infringement for Aston Martin.

belief — “We learn of the minor over-spending violation of the Financial Regulations with surprise and disappointment. Our 2021 spending documentation was below the cost cap, so we need to carefully review the FIA’s conclusions as our belief remains that costs relevant are less than the amount of the cost cap set for 2021 “.

options available — “Despite the conjectures and the positions of others – the Red Bull note closes – there is obviously a procedure under the regulations with the FIA ​​that we will respectfully observe, while we consider all the options available to us”. In recent days, team principal Christian Horner had always defended the good work of his team by branding as “chatter” what came from other teams about the overrun of the budget cap attributable to Red Bull.

