The day after the storm begins the moment of reflection. The ball is now in the field of Red Bull, which faces the most difficult challenge in the entire history of the team. The ascertained violation of the 2021 cap budget puts the team, world champion in charge with Max Verstappen, facing the risk of heavy sanctions by the FIA. The Cost Cap Administration, a federal body that oversees compliance with the new F1 financial regulation, has in fact ascertained that last year Red Bull exceeded the ceiling on expenses, which was set at 145 million dollars, for a figure less than 5% of the total. The amount of the sum has not been revealed, it could be 4-5 million or less, falling within the “minor violations”, but the potential performance advantage obtained from the overrun is not at all small if we consider that the duel against the Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes had decided on the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi, moreover in a controversial way due to the incorrect handling of the safety car by the then race director Michael Masi.