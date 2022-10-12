Home Sports F1 Budget Cap, Red Bull: agreement on sanctions or legal duel with the FIA, what is the risk
Sports

F1 Budget Cap, Red Bull: agreement on sanctions or legal duel with the FIA, what is the risk

by admin
F1 Budget Cap, Red Bull: agreement on sanctions or legal duel with the FIA, what is the risk

The breach of the spending ceiling opens up two scenarios for the Milton Keynes team: if it is going to be a fight it will have to face the commission with members of other teams

The day after the storm begins the moment of reflection. The ball is now in the field of Red Bull, which faces the most difficult challenge in the entire history of the team. The ascertained violation of the 2021 cap budget puts the team, world champion in charge with Max Verstappen, facing the risk of heavy sanctions by the FIA. The Cost Cap Administration, a federal body that oversees compliance with the new F1 financial regulation, has in fact ascertained that last year Red Bull exceeded the ceiling on expenses, which was set at 145 million dollars, for a figure less than 5% of the total. The amount of the sum has not been revealed, it could be 4-5 million or less, falling within the “minor violations”, but the potential performance advantage obtained from the overrun is not at all small if we consider that the duel against the Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes had decided on the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi, moreover in a controversial way due to the incorrect handling of the safety car by the then race director Michael Masi.

See also  Show at San Siro, Inter beat Napoli 3-2 and moved to -4 from the top. After Milan, the other leaders also falls

You may also like

UEFA Champions League | Ten-man AC Milan loses...

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan Preview: Barcelona’s last battle...

Leao-Sporting, Lille’s appeal rejected: the renewal negotiation with...

Juve-Allegri: contract but not only, because Agnelli has...

CBA Comprehensive: Jilin, Xinjiang made a “good start”...

The construction of the bass and the Brazil...

After Zheng Qinwen smashed his foot, he received...

Agnelli apologizes to the fans: “I feel anger...

How huge is the new season’s opening army,...

Monza, Carlos Augusto: the new emperor who makes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy