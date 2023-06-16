F1, Canadian GP: TV times – When and where to see qualifying and the race (Sky, Now and TV8)

After dating in Europe, the Formula 1 back overseas for the Big prize of the Canada, ninth round of the world championship. On the circuit Gilles Villeneuve Of Montrealit’s still Max Verstappen the super favorite to achieve what would be the fourth consecutive victory, the sixth of the season, when we are not even halfway through the championship. Very far away Ferrariwho have only been on the podium once this season, with a third place finish of Charles Leclerc in Azerbaijan. The biggest pitfall for Verstappen will once again be the Red Bull teammate Sergio Perezwhile for the podium it will be a big battle even among the veterans Fernando Alonso e Lewis Hamilton.

Timetable and TV

The way of qualifications and of we are it will obviously be in Europe in the evening, due to the time difference with Montreal. The fight for pole position begins at 10 pm Italian time, while the grand prix on Sunday 18 June starts at 8 pm Italian time. As always, Sky will guarantee the live coverage of the entire racing weekend in Canada, which will also be visible in streaming on NOW. For those who are not subscribed, unencrypted on TV8 qualifying and race will be broadcast but delayed.

The schedule

Saturday June 17th

18.30 Free practice (live Sky and Now)

10.00 pm Qualifications (live on Sky and Now)

11.30 pm Deferred Qualifications (Tv8)

Sunday 18 June

8.00 pm Canadian GP (live on Sky and Now)

10.00 pm Delayed Canada GP (Tv8)