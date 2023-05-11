F1, Daniel Ricciardo: “I will drive the RB19 in July after the Silverstone race. I want to get back on the grid in 2024”

After eleven consecutive full-time seasons in Formula One, Daniel Ricciardo he’s living a 2023 away from the track in his new role of third Red Bull driver. The Australian driver, not confirmed by McLaren at the end of the 2022 World Championship due to his poor performance (in direct comparison with teammate Lando Norris), still seems motivated in view of next season to try and get back on the grid.

“Now my goal is to get back on the grid next season. I’m sure there’s still some unfinished business. I’ve stayed in the loop and I’m ready to be a starter again in a stable. I’m also ticking some boxes that if I get back on the grid next year, and I’m on the grid for the next few years, I might accomplish things that I never did. I want to achieve some goals for myself and for some self-actualization,” said the Honey Badger in an interview with ESPN.

The 33-year-old Perth native then revealed that he will be able to test the real RB19 on track during a Pirelli test at Silverstone after the British GP: “I’ve been to the simulator, but will be driving the RB19 in July after the Silverstone race for a Pirelli test. Then maybe I’ll have another one after Monza, in September. There are a couple of months left and then I’ll be able to feel what this car is like”.

Great curiosity obviously to test the car that is dominating this start of the World Championship: “I’m certainly excited to drive a fast car, which perhaps still feels familiar to me: it is a bit familiar in the simulator. I am happy to ride again and to try to remember that I can still go strong to a team in which I have been very successful“.

Photo: Lapresse