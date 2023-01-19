The Prancing Horse confirms the reserve and development drivers for the 2023 F1 season: there are Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman, who will follow the team at every race in the world championship, and Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon for the simulator

Not just Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Pending the presentation of the single-seater for the 2023 F1 World Championship, set for February 14, Ferrari confirms the drivers who will cover the roles of Reserve and Development Driver, on the track and in the simulator. They are Antonio Giovinazzi, Robert Shwartzman, Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon.

always on track — One between Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman, the two ‘reserve drivers’, will always be on the track, in every race weekend: they will support the highly valid duo formed by Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon in the role of Development Driver. Their contribution is fundamental given that, with extremely limited track tests, simulation has become a fundamental tool, both for the preparation of each race and for the development of the car.

competitive engagements — In order not to lose contact with the tracks and racing atmosphere, each of the four will also be involved in a competitive program this season. Giovinazzi and Fuoco will both be involved in the WEC at the wheel of the 499P, the Hypercar no. 50 for Fuoco and no. 51 for Giovinazzi, while Robert and Davide will compete on the new 296 GT3. Shwartzman will be among the protagonists of the SRO GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup championship, while Rigon, in addition to the SRO series, will participate in the WEC and in the four rounds of the Endurance Cup of the IMSA championship. See also Premier League Chelsea away defeat_Man City_Newcastle_Break