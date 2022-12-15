There has been a change in F1. The new Ferrari team principal, following the resignation of Mattia Binotto, will be Frederic Vasseur, who has also already found a home near Maranello. However, the changes within the team may not be finished, as Ralf Schumacher hinted to Sky Deutschland: “It can be safely said that Binotto was a fan of Carlos Sainz, in fact it was he who brought him to Ferrari – explained the German – However, this made Leclerc suffer a bit”. The Monegasque driver has already worked with Vasseur in the past, which is why, according to Schumacher, “things could change shortly”.

audi in f1

—

Ralf then spoke of the partnership that will be born between Audi and Sauber in 2026. “Audi is not set up in such a way that they want everything to be German, and now they have until 2026 to find a balance. I’m curious to see what ideas Andreas Seidl has for the drivers. Guanyu Zhou is more or less steadfast on the seat and also carries a lot of money with him, which is not indifferent to Sauber until 2026. Valtteri Bottas, on the other hand, may not stay long.” His nephew Mick’s future hangs in the balance, and for the moment there won’t be a Schumacher starter in F1 in 2023: “But I don’t know how long Bottas will still remain at Alfa Romeo. New opportunities could also open up for my nephew”.