Here are the statements of the first three classified at the end of qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP, the last round of the 2022 F1 World Championship

Alessandro Follis

Red Bull took pole position in Abu Dhabi with Max Verstappen, who finished ahead of teammate Sergio Perez. Charles Leclerc is third and will have to chase his direct rival in the fight for second position in the World Championship.

Verstappen’s words — “Today went fantastic, we are in front, we can do what we want: we hold on to second place in the riders and it seems that we are in a good position to hit it. In the end there was a thrill because all the ‘electronics, but we reset and it went well,” said the two-time world champion.

Perez’s words — “I lacked the edge in Q3, but Max worked for me as well and we are in a good position as a team. Second place is good and we can have a good race tomorrow,” said the Mexican.