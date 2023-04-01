Home Sports F1, Gp Australia, where to watch qualifying on TV: timetables – breaking latest news
Sports

F1, Gp Australia, where to watch qualifying on TV: timetables – breaking latest news

by admin
F1, Gp Australia, where to watch qualifying on TV: timetables – breaking latest news
Of Salvatore Riggio

Ferrari doesn’t want to fail anymore, after the disappointing performances of the first two GPs, in Bahrain (March 3-5) and Saudi Arabia (March 17-19)

Formula 1 is back with the Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne. Sunday 2 April we start at 7 Italian time on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and in streaming on Now TV (at 3 pm deferred on TV8).

Ferrari no longer wants to fail, after the disappointing performances of the first two GPs, in Bahrain (March 3-5) and Saudi Arabia (March 17-19): «I can’t say at all that it will be possible to win here. We certainly don’t have the weapons to do that. Everything was different a year ago », the words of Charles Leclerc, who on April 10, 2022 triumphed in front of Perez (Red Bull) and Russell (Mercedes). As well as Carlos Sainz: «We didn’t expect to be so far behind, even behind the Mercedes. We are not as strong as last year and not as competitive in terms of race pace. It seems clear that we weren’t as good as we should have been and we didn’t do a good job, but we know it and we know what the problem is and what the car’s difficulties are».

Instead, Max Verstappen is a raging river in the press conference. The world champion knows he has a great chance to win: «Last year everything was very frustrating. In race we were slow and then we retired. But I think we immediately understood what we were wrong with in terms of set-up and reliability, and from then on we made big steps in performance. Now everything is different. We have never been so strong at the start of the year, we have the chance to make a result here. Obviously, to get a great result, we’ll need a great weekend. The physical problem in Saudi Arabia? I was really sick and I also suffered in the following days. When I was at home I felt like I could barely walk and I was missing a lung.”

See also  Came, the first is ok eight goals to Giorgione with Dener unleashed

Friday 31 March: READ the test report HERE

Saturday 1st April

3.30 am: F1 – free practice 3
7 am: F1 – qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on Now TV, deferred on TV8 from 3pm)

Sunday 2nd April

7 am: F1 race (live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on Now TV, deferred on TV8 from 3 pm)

March 30, 2023 (change March 31, 2023 | 23:44)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Tennis: Sinner takes Alcaraz out of the game

Sinner-Alcaraz 2-1 Jannik in Miami final

F2, GP Australia: Hauger vince la Sprint di...

State of emergency for the security of the...

Naples: Osimhen injured, no Milan – Calcio on...

NHL results – Sport.cz

Alcaraz loses Miami semifinals and number one

Caitlin Clark delivers a show, and Iowa will...

Why does Elena Furiase become a trend every...

Get off work early! Leonard will play 17...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy