Of Salvatore Riggio

Ferrari doesn’t want to fail anymore, after the disappointing performances of the first two GPs, in Bahrain (March 3-5) and Saudi Arabia (March 17-19)

Formula 1 is back with the Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne. Sunday 2 April we start at 7 Italian time on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and in streaming on Now TV (at 3 pm deferred on TV8).

Ferrari no longer wants to fail, after the disappointing performances of the first two GPs, in Bahrain (March 3-5) and Saudi Arabia (March 17-19): «I can’t say at all that it will be possible to win here. We certainly don’t have the weapons to do that. Everything was different a year ago », the words of Charles Leclerc, who on April 10, 2022 triumphed in front of Perez (Red Bull) and Russell (Mercedes). As well as Carlos Sainz: «We didn’t expect to be so far behind, even behind the Mercedes. We are not as strong as last year and not as competitive in terms of race pace. It seems clear that we weren’t as good as we should have been and we didn’t do a good job, but we know it and we know what the problem is and what the car’s difficulties are».

Instead, Max Verstappen is a raging river in the press conference. The world champion knows he has a great chance to win: «Last year everything was very frustrating. In race we were slow and then we retired. But I think we immediately understood what we were wrong with in terms of set-up and reliability, and from then on we made big steps in performance. Now everything is different. We have never been so strong at the start of the year, we have the chance to make a result here. Obviously, to get a great result, we’ll need a great weekend. The physical problem in Saudi Arabia? I was really sick and I also suffered in the following days. When I was at home I felt like I could barely walk and I was missing a lung.” See also Came, the first is ok eight goals to Giorgione with Dener unleashed

Friday 31 March: READ the test report HERE





Saturday 1st April



3.30 am: F1 – free practice 3

7 am: F1 – qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on Now TV, deferred on TV8 from 3pm)

Sunday 2nd April



7 am: F1 race (live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on Now TV, deferred on TV8 from 3 pm)