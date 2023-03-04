It picks up where the Formula 1 season ended. In qualifying for the Bahrain grand prix it is Max Verstappen to sign the pole position in front of his teammate Sergio Perez. Third the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who, after the problems in Q1, gave up on the last time attack to save a set of soft tyres. Fourth the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in front of the revived Fernando Alonsospent this year at the Aston Martin. They follow Mercedes by George Russell e Lewis Hamilton. Eighth time and fourth row for Lance Stroll with the other Aston Martin, Esteban’s Alpine ninth Ocon and tenth time trial for Nico’s Hass Huklkenberg.

The incident in Q1 for Leclerc’s Ferrari was curious: when the first qualifying sessions of the year on the circuit of Sakhir had started from a handful of minutes, the car of Charles Leclerc it lost some pieces along the way. The Q1 session was interrupted with Red flag, to then resume after cleaning the asphalt from debris. Leclerc has lost a piece since rear end and then another one from the front wing into the first corner. Fortunately, the engineers of the Maranello team managed during the suspension arrepair the damage and the Monegasque was able to return immediately a trailrealizing the time needed to advance in the qualifications.