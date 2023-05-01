F1, Gp Baku: it’s Leclerc show. He goes against the wall but also wins the pole at the debut of the sprint shootout

Two spells in two days. It is show Of Charles Leclerc on the street circuit of Baku: after conquering on Friday the pole position valid for the Grand Prix ofAzerbaijan on Sunday, the Monegasque of the Ferrari signs the fastest lap also in the first one Sprint Shootout of the history of Formula 1. It is the new qualification format designed for the Gara Sprint (100 km long), which starts today (Saturday) at 15.30. Leclerc will occupy the first box, ahead of the two Red Bulls Sergio Perez e you Max Verstappen. Fifth time and third row for the other Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz which provides the Mercedes of George Russell.

Leclerc also took the “pole Sprint” despite a thrill in the final of qualifying, with an exit on the wall in the last attempt of Q3. However, the fastest lap remained his: in the last two days no one has managed to do better than the Ferrari driver. Even if the mistake affected the lap of Sainzstuck in fifth position but still ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Now for Leclerc comes the most difficult task: to keep the Red Bulls behind in the sprint race and in the Sunday Grand Prix. On the race pace Verstappen and Perez still seem clearly superior, but the two flashes of the Monegasque are the first sign of Ferrari’s rebirth.

“Fortunately I had no consequences for this session, but I feel sorry for Carlos who was behind me. It’s a shame if they were improving, however they are very happy of my first fast lap. Now we have to confirm this result in the race,” said Charles Leclerc at the end of F1’s first sprint shooout. “Beating Red Bull in the race? We will try, but we also have to be realists. So far we have always been behind, maybe we will surprise ourselves positively. We think we have improved a lot the car, but today we will have more answers. I will do everything to win. Ferrari must stay at the top, that’s why we’re here,” reiterated Leclerc.