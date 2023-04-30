F1, GP Baku, Red Bull too strong: Perez wins over Verstappen. Leclerc does his best: he is third

Sergio Perez vince it Big prize d’Azerbaigian. The Mexican pilot of the Red Bull clearly dominated the race in front of his teammate, the current world champion Max Verstappen. Third step of the podium, first for Ferrari this season, for Charles Leclercwho experienced a high-level weekend with double pole and the second place in Saturday’s sprint: the Monegasque is starting to understand his own more and more Sf-23 and in the next races, the improvements package should guarantee a better feeling with this car. To date, though, third place is the most I can get. The gap with the Red Bulls is still too big.

Fourth place then for Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who did a great race undermining Leclerc. Fifth the other redhead of Carlos Sainz, followed by the Mercedes of Lewis Hamiltonthe Aston Martin Lance Stroll and the other Mercedes of George Russell. They close the top ten Lando Norris e Yuki Tsunoda.

Sergio Perez thus repeated the triumph of Saturday in the Sprint Race: for the Red Bull driver it is the sixth victory in his career in Formula 1, while for the Austrian team it is the third double on four seasonal appointments and the 25th double in history. Verstappen who finished second is at the81st podium in career. First podium of the season instead for the Ferrari found by Leclerc, which he had managed to keep all behind at the start and then give way to both after a few laps. The ranking then changes with Perez and Leclerc taking advantage of one pit-stop ‘halved’ and surpass the Dutch. At the restart from the safety car, however, Verstappen takes a moment to overtake the Monegasque’s Ferrari again, with Alonso managing to get the better of Sainz’s other redhead. From here to the end the ranking at the top doesn’t change anymore.

“Red Bull is from an’altra category when it comes to the race, ours best lap in qualifying it allowed us to start in front but they have a lot more pace and passed us right away. They have found something to us yet lacksbut we are working hard to improve and already today there was best feeling with the single-seater”, said Leclerc at the end of the Azerbaijan GP. “We don’t know how close we got, seeing the gap at the end it’s likely them have not pushed 100%. today also theAston Martin it was faster. Alonso he pushed. I knew what his intentions were: he always tries to manage the and at the start of the stint and push at the end. I have tried to do the same thing. It came close but not enough“, concluded the Ferrari driver.