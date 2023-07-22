F1, Gp Hungary: Hamilton is back, he takes pole with the new format. Behind the Ferraris – The grille

I’m back Lewis Hamilton. The paw of the 7 times world champion arrives in the qualifications of Hungarian GP, who inaugurated the new format for the fight for pole position. Hamilton surprisingly places his Mercedes in front of the usual Red Bull of Max Verstappen for alone 3 thousandths. For the Ferrari instead new disturbing signs are arriving: only sixth Charles Leclerccon Carlos Sainz even remained out of Q2, he will start eleventh. Of course, some twists are also due to the new format, which obliges the drivers to use the same compound (Q1-Hard, Q2-Medium, Q3-Soft). The Mercedes case is emblematic: while Hamilton is in pole position, his partner George Russell it is already out on the first cut and will start from the bottom of the grid.

Lewis’ record – Hamilton wins pole number 104 in career. But it was so long – GP d’Arabia 2021 – who didn’t savor the pleasure of shooting in front of everyone. In Hungary, however, he is a habitué of the first box on the starting grid: it is his pole position numero 9 all’Hungaroring. It’s about another absolute record: no one had ever started nine times on pole on one same circuit.

The new format – In qualifying for the Hungarian GP theAlternative Tyre Allocation: the new format provides that – in the event of a dry track – it is mandatory to fit a certain ladle in each qualifying session. For the Q1 the pilots had to use the Hard, the hardest and therefore least performing compound. In Q2 the yellow rubber, the Medium. And then finally in Q3 la softthe red tire with which you have the best grip and can really fight for pole.

The starting grid of the Grand Prix (Sunday at 15.00)

1 Lewis Hamilton

2 Max Verstappen

3 Lando Norris

4 Oscar Piastri

5 Guanyu Zhou

6 Charles Leclerc

7 Valtteri Bottas

8 Fernando Alonso

9 Sergio Perez

10 Nico Hulkenberg

11 Carlos Sainz

12 Esteban Ocon

13 Daniel Ricciardo

14 Lance Stroll

15 Pierre Gasly

16 Alexander Albon

17 Yuki Tsunoda

18 George Russell

19 Kevin Magnussen

20 Logan Sergeant

