F1, Gp Hungary: Verstappen wins again, Red Bull in history like McLaren ’88. Nightmare Ferrari

Vince Max Verstappen a Budapest and the Red Bull it is more and more in history. For the energy drink team they are 11 of 11 wins on the seasonas the McLaren 1988 Of Ayrton Senna e Alain Prost. Yet another undisputed victory for the Dutchman, with a position taken at the start already in turn 1 on Hamilton (quarter final), which is then mocked by both McLaren. On the podium Norris e Pérez . For the Ferrari it’s another Sunday from nightmare: Leclerc e Sainz I’m only seventh and eighth. But the detachments of the Monegasque on his rivals make one reflect: 70 seconds su Verstappen, 40 da Norris, 30 da Hamilton.

Leclerc finished ahead of Russell (6th), who however finished ahead of him for i five second penalty of the Ferrari driver (speed limits in the pits not respected). However, the Briton started at the bottom of the group, 18th, after Saturday’s elimination in Q3, against Leclerc’s 6th place, which is why the delay of the Reds makes us think. Now it flies in Belgium for the Spa GP (Sunday), then the summer break and back with the race in Holland on August 27th. In the meantime, a change of pace and positive decisions at the top made by the Maranello team principal are needed, Frédéric Vasseur. The top 10 was completed by Piastri (5th) and the Aston Martins of Alonso (9th) and Stroll (10th).

The match report: Hamilton starts badly, what a shot by Sainz

The air and asphalt temperatures in Budapest are hot, as is the start between Hamilton and Verstappen. The Dutchman is good on the inside in turn 1 and passes, but the Englishman loses two positions before turn 3 also against Piastri and Norris. And he has to apologize to his team, guilty of not having closed the door to his rivals well from the start. Super Sainz, eliminated on Saturday in Q2 but immediately 6th from 11th with a red tyre, behind Leclerc’s other Ferrari. Behind instead contact between the two Alpines (both Gasly and Ocon out) and Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri, who continues last. Excellent overtaking by Alonso on Perez on the outside, before the response of the Mexican (7th) at the end of the straight.

The change dance begins: Leclerc’s pit stop is slow, Piastri loses his position on Norris

In front Verstappen extends to over 2”, but the Dutchman’s pace is on a par with the two McLarens, Hamilton and Leclerc up to the 13th lap. Meanwhile, four laps earlier, the tire changes began: first Albon, then Stroll, Tsunoda, Zhou and Bottas, all with the hard tyres. Sainz, with the reds, loses to Pérez on lap 15 and for this reason he returns to the pits to put on the hard tyre, managing to rejoin in front of Stroll who had already stopped. Hamilton also returns to 17th, to mount the whites and exit 7th. Thus, McLaren responds immediately by covering the position with Norris. On lap 19 Leclerc returned (slow pit stop by the mechanics, the gavel to let the rear left in) not working, returning 10th, and Piastri (5th), who however lost the position on Norris (4th), in front with the undercut.

Pérez comeback: super overtaking on Russell

On lap 24, Verstappen came back to put on the whites, going out quietly in front of Pérez (who has yet to change) and the McLaren of Norris (2”1 away). The Mexican from Red Bull returns the following lap to mount the yellow tire, and in two laps he manages to mock Sainz (engaged in following Russell) by taking 6th place. Another lap goes by, the 28th and Pérez makes a super overtaking in turn 3 on Russell, who returns to the pits immediately to put on the yellow tire too, returning 14th.

Penalty for Leclerc, the second-stop round begins

In the meantime Russell is recovering behind and with the overtaking of Bottas he is 9th, while on lap 38 Pérez gets close to Hamilton, just over a second away. On lap 41 the Mexican goes under second, tries to overtake on lap 42 but the British defends himself. At 43rd both Piastri and Pérez go to the pits, to mount the yellows and return to the race 6th and 7th. The Red Bull stop is the fastest of the season: 1.9 seconds. At 44th it’s up to Leclerc, up to that moment 5th behind Sainz, returning 8th. The second round of tire changes has just begun: at 45th Norris enters to insert the yellows (returning to the track 3rd), then Sainz does it for the hards, coming out 8th behind Leclerc, who thus takes back the position in front of the Spaniard with the undercut. But the Monegasque does not respect the speed limits at the entrance to the pits and takes a 5-second penalty

Pérez super on Piastri, Hamilton overtook him shortly after

Meanwhile, Pérez’s run-up continues and he takes 4th place by overtaking Piastri in turn 1, defending himself on the inside in turn 3. The Australian ends up on the dirt, and for this reason the fight between the two is noticed, while the Australian is at the third track limit and takes the black and white flag, which means that with another penalty, he too would be 5 seconds of penalty. At lap 50 Hamilton returns for the last stop, inserting the yellows. Two laps later Verstappen does it too, also to mount the medium. And one lap later he completes a super fast lap in 1’20 ”, difficult to achieve by the others. On lap 58, Hamilton overtook a struggling Piastri and found himself in 4th, now 6”3 behind Pérez.

Vince Verstappen, Red Bull come la McLaren 1988

In the meantime, Russell is now in the exhausts of Sainz, who he overtakes with five laps to go on the straight. And now Leclerc, 6th, is just over 4 seconds away. With two laps to go, Pérez raises his pace and Hamilton manages to drop below two seconds, too few kilometers remaining to worry him. The race ends like this: Verstappen takes the seventh victory in a row, then Norris, Pérez, Hamilton, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Sainz, Alonso and Stroll. However, with the five-second penalty, Leclerc is seventh, losing his place to Russell but keeping it to Sainz, two tenths behind. For Red Bull it’s 11 consecutive victories like McLaren did in 1988, at the time of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, a record destined to break in the next races.

