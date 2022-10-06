The journey of Formula 1 to the Far East continues and, a few days after Sergio Perez’s wet victory in the Singapore GP, the paddock moved to Suzuka for round 18 of the 2022 season. As already happened last weekend in Marina Bay , also in this case it is a long-awaited return, given that the historic circuit owned by Honda has not hosted the top racing series since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The return of the fastest single-seaters in the world on the Triangolo chicane, the Spoon and the legendary 130R – some of the most iconic corners of the World Championship – would already be enough as a key theme to draw all the fans’ attention to the weekend. But this is not the only point of interest: in our usual preview of the weekend we review, team by team, in strict reverse order of classification, all the topics of the 2022 Japanese GP.