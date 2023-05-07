F1, Gp Miami: TV times – When and where to see qualifying and the race (Sky, Now and TV8)

The Formula 1 starts again from Miami this weekend, with the fifth round of the season: the victory of Sergio Perez in Baku confirmed the dominance of Red Bullcon Max Verstappen and the Mexican in first and second place in the standings. In third remains the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, back from his first missed podium of the year in Azerbaijan. The Ferrari are undoubtedly growing, above all Charles Leclerc. Eyes on SF-23: important news on the single-seater is expected in the United States, the effects are all to be verified. At the Miami International Autodrome they are also looking for confirmation Mercedes Of Lewis Hamilton e you George Russellwho have been struggling to find results since the beginning of the year.

Il Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sports One, Sky Sport 4K e in streaming su NOW. Qualifying kicks off on Saturday, live from 10pm on Sky and Now. Sunday from 21.30 the race. For all Formula 1 fans, the qualifications and the we are will be broadcast on TV8 in deferred (qualifying from 11.30pm on Saturday 6 May and the race from 11pm on Sunday 7 May). In Miami, the format of the Sprint Racestaged in Baku last week.

The weekend program (Sky, Now and TV8)

Saturday 6th May

Qualifying: live on Sky and Now from ore 22

Deferred on TV8 from 11.30pm

Sunday 7 May