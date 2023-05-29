F1, Gp Monaco – Ferrari disaster: Leclerc penalized, his explanation does not convince the marshals

In home Ferrari it rains in the wet. Even if at this point the Maranello team will be rooting for the rain, which represents the only hope of seeing a Red on the top step of the podium in the Monaco GP. After a not exactly exciting qualification, in fact, for Charles Leclerc in the evening came another terrible news: he received a penalty Of three positions on the grid at the Monte Carlo Grand Prix for blocking his McLaren rival Lando Norris during the Q3 on Saturday. The Monegasque was placed third, behind Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, but will now drop to sixth position, promoting the Alpine’s Esteban Oconthe other Ferrari of his teammate Carlos Sainz and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. His chances, even just to get on the podium, are minimal: one would be needed we are crazywould need rain.

In a post-qualifications investigation, which included a comparison with both pilots involved, an analysis investigation of data, video footage and radio messages, the stewards determined that Leclerc had obstructed Norris during the final stage of the Q3. “Leclerc had finished his final lap of Q3 and was overall from turn 4 to turn 10,” the stewards report read. “Norris did a quick lap and found Leclerc in the middle of the tunnel and was clearly thwarted. Both drivers agreed there was little Leclerc could have done safely in the tunnel to avoid hindering Norris, given the difficulty of vision due to the luce entering the tunnel and at the change of lines from one side to the other,” reads the note. However, this consideration did not avoid the penalty.

Leclerc had done a great qualifying by placing a nervous SF-23 in third place a 106 thousandths from pole. Everything useless. “I did everything to put myself on leftthe timing was very difficult for me to manage – said Leclerc – Under the tunnel you don’t see much in the mirrors, I did everything possible as soon as I had the info I went to the left”. An explanation that did not convince the commissioners and which tremendously complicates the race of the Monegasque. Although the weather unknown could further mix the cards on the table: the start of the Grand Prix is ​​set at ore 15.