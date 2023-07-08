12
F1 GP Silverstone, pole for Verstappen! Beat the McLarens. Ferrari, Leclerc 4th The Gazzetta dello SportBehind RedBull is Ferrari-Mercedes challenge, but the rain changes everything | FP FormulaPassion.itF1 Red Bull figured out how to adapt the RB19 to the new Pirelli builds FUNOANALISITECNICAGP Silverstone, Leclerc fastest in Free Practice 3. Then Albon and Alonso. Sainz 6th The Gazzetta dello SportLive F1, Silverstone qualifying: Leclerc dreams of pole FormulaPassion.itSee full coverage on Google News
See also In front of a record crowd: "40 years the Flippers" - the embarrassing party after the DFB Cup final