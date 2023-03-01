Home Sports F1: How to follow the Bahrain Grand Prix on BBC radio and online
by admin
Charles Leclerc won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022

Follow live text and radio commentary of the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir from 3-5 March.

Max Verstappen begins his bid for a third successive world title at a race he and team-mate Sergio Perez were forced to retire from last year. Charles Leclerc won for Ferrari.

BBC Sport has live coverage of the full grand prix weekend with live digital coverage on the website and app – including audience interaction, expert analysis, debate, voting, features, interviews and audio content.

You can follow all the action and the latest news on the BBC Sport F1 page and via the BBC Sport app, and catch up with analysis and interviews with the BBC Radio 5 Live Chequered Flag podcast.

All times are GMT. Broadcast times are subject to change at short notice.

If you’re viewing this on the BBC News app, see the times by reading the full coverage page.

Date Session Time Radio coverage Online text commentary
Friday, 3 March First practice 11:30-12:30 BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app From 11:00
Second practice 15:00-16:00 BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app From 14:30
Saturday, 4 March Third practice 11:30-12:30 BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app From 11:00
Qualifying 15:00-16:00 BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app From 14:30
Sunday, 5 March Race 15:00 BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app From 14:00
Listen to the latest Chequered Flag podcast: download here
