FROM THE ENVIENT TO BUDAPEST. The alarm about the reliability of Red Bull was well founded. During qualifying for the Hungarian GP, ​​Max Verstappen shouted “No power” on the radio, I have no power. Then, at the end of the session, he had talked about a problem with the batteries. The issue is more serious than expected: the mechanics have replaced the entire power unit of the car of the world champion, teammate Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly (the AlphaTauri has the same engine as ex Honda).

The two Red Bull drivers avoid the penalty because the new power unit is the third of the season, that is the last of those allowed, while Gasly who is in fourth slips to the bottom of the starting grid.

Difficult circuit

Verstappen will therefore start in tenth position, ahead of team mate Perez. A difficult comeback race is expected for them on the Hungaroring, one of the circuits where it is more difficult to overtake. In pole position is the Mercedes of George Russell, which surprisingly preceded the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Binotto has guaranteed that there are no hierarchies, but the drivers have an obligation not to take risks when they fight each other. The goal remains that of the brace. It starts at 3pm (live Sky F1, delayed at 6pm on Tv8.