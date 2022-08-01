Rome, 31 July 2022 – Hungarian GP 2022: vince Verstappen (Red Bull) with a perfect race strategy. The Dutchman had started in tenth position. Flop of Ferraricon Sainz which closes fourth and Leclerc sixth, the latter penalized by the choice of the hard compound with 30 laps to go. In general, the Red was not as fast as it was at the start of the weekend, when it seemed to be heading towards an important result. On the podium the Mercedes with Hamilton and Russell.

Hungarian GP, ​​Leo Turrini’s report cards

Drivers and constructors classification

Schedule and results

The race

Clean start for all those in front, with Sainz immediately trying to attack Russell for the first position but without finding any luck. Further back Verstappen and Perez immediately set out to hunt to recover ground, with the Dutchman in particular who in not even half of the race is close to the podium and fighting for a possible victory. During the 17th round the i first pit stop waltzeswhich allow Leclerc to take the position on mate Sainz but still remaining behind Russell.

The Monegasque Ferrari driver, however, has more pace and at the beginning of lap 31, with a frightening break, he takes the leadership of the race to the detriment of the Mercedes driver. A few back later Verstappen stops again to mount fresh and medium rubberforcing the Ferrari garage to respond with Leclerc but with hard rubber due to the obligation to use two different compounds. The result is that the Red has no rhythm and the Dutchman’s Red Bull has no difficulty in taking the position (even after a very dangerous spin during the 42nd lap).

Russell does the same a little later, while Leclerc is called to the pits again to mount soft rubber: a stop that makes him slide to sixth position, while Sainz is knocked off the podium by the Mercedes.

Verstappen: I didn’t think I was going to win

“If I believed in victory? Not really, I was hoping to get close to the podium but there were treacherous conditions on the track – said Max Verstappen -. The strategy was excellent, we stopped at the right time. I was struggling a bit with the clutch and shifters, so we had to change something. All of this took me by surprise and I did a 360, but then it turned out well in the end. Today there were a lot of battles with various riders, I enjoyed it. “

Hamilton: I was hoping to get closer to Verstappen

“I suffered a lot in the first part of the race, I did not think I could reach those who were in front. Then things improved, with cooler temperatures the car was better, so much so that in the end I hoped to get closer to Verstappen but the laps were over. “So Lewis Hamilton comments on his race.”This podium is a good signwe hope to be able to grow further in the second part of the season and fight steadily for the win “, added the Briton.

Russell: I’m satisfied

“Pole position yesterday, podium today, I can only be happy – said team mate George Russell, third at the finish line -. We had a good start and a good first stint with the red tires, but then with the medium and a little more rain we really struggled. Maybe I could have done better in tire management but I’m satisfied because we are making progress. “

Leclerc: white rubber? Lost a lot of time

Leclerc’s disappointment was profound: “I’m not happy, in the first stint everything was fine, but also in the second. White rubber? In the end we took a different choice and there we have it lost a lot of time, we will talk with the team to improve. I don’t want to go into detail, there will be discussions to improve. I’m excited anyway, even without a summer break, but it was certainly a first part of the season full of ups and downs “.

Binotto: it is the car that didn’t work

“We all expected a different result, the car didn’t work and it’s clear. It is not a problem of strategy, but more of the car. Ferrari didn’t run in these conditions today, you could have put on any tire. The car didn’t allow us to do what we wanted. We will try to analyze why we did not have the right pace. “This is the evaluation of the Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto.” Today I am the manager of the team and I analyze first of all this – continues Sky Sport -. We knew that with the hard tires there would have been at least 2-3 laps of warm-up. Over the 30 laps, we knew the top 10 would be the hardest. I’m not saying that the choice of white tires is the right one, but we need to review everything. “

Relive the race

The drivers classification

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 258 punti

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 178

3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – 173

4) George Russell (Mercedes) – 158

5) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 156

6) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 146

7) Lando Norris (McLaren) – 76

8) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – 58

9) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) – 46

10) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) – 41

11) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) – 22

12) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) – 19

13) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) – 16

14) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – 16

15) Mick Schumacher (Haas) – 12

16) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) –11

17) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) – 5

18) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 4

19) Alexander Albon (Williams) – 3

20) Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin) – 0

21) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) – 0