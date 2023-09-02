F1, in Monza R3TO presents the video clip of ‘Rossa’, the song dedicated to Ferrari

After the two successes of “F1RST” e ”Fast’‘, ecco ”Rossa”, the song that the sport rapper R3TO dedicated to Ferrari fans and the world of Formula 1. Released last May, from today you can also enjoy it with the new video clip that was created with the intention of giving space and a face to Prancing Horse fans. All weekend is live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K e in streaming su NOW

So far you have heard it, now you can also see it. After the successes of “F1RST” e ”Fast’‘, R3T0 got back on track with”Rossa”, il song dedicated to Ferrari fans and the world of Formula 1released last May and that from now on you can also enjoy with the new one video. On Friday in Monza, therefore, also the VIDEO distributed by Ada Music Italy for Warner. The song has already been selected by the Sky and TV8 team for the live TV coverage of the ”Italian GP’ in Monza scheduled for this weekend.

“Red” tells myths and legends

the artist R3TO (Reto), through his rap / pop sounds, accompanies the listeners in a salt and come down with emotions typical of sporting events. After an emotional beginning, there is a pressing rhythm that accompanies the listeners up to the “choir” refrains. The text, in addition to retracing myths, legends and positive stereotypes of cheering for the little horse, aims to address enthusiasts of all ages, thus aiming to convey joy and energy in a union of common intentions that reflects passion and loyalty of the Ferrari fan. Original production by Simone Sproccati ”heysimo”.

The official video clip

Has the intent to give space and a face to Ferrari fans. In fact, it is an edit video, by the director Rodolfo Gusmeroli, which combines a series of selfie videos made directly by the fans with their mobile phones in the Italian racetracks, interrupted only in the final by a short and artistic interlude where we see R3TO performing

live in the exciting special of the song, with a flaming red Formula 1 single-seater behind it. Both the song and the video clip were spontaneously created by R3TO and heysimo to give fans the opportunity to share their passion for the “Rossa” through a musical project.

