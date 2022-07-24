the case

SENT TO LE CASTELLET

«Heat wave – orange alert», the luminous panels are lit along the roads in the South of France that lead to the Paul Ricard circuit, in the woods in the hinterland of Toulon and Marseille. Formula 1 challenges the great heat. Tires, brakes, engines and riders, especially the riders, the human ring of this sport, each suffer in their own way. In the measurements made yesterday by Pirelli, the asphalt reached 55.6 degrees, the air 33.7. They are not records, even if they look like us. In 2016 in Malaysia the mechanics cooked eggs in front of the pits at 61 degrees. Hungary also promises hell, which at the end of the month will close the first part of the season and send Formula 1 on vacation. In the last decade, the Hungaroring has already reached 59th and the chances of seeing move up the mercury are high.

Ferrari has not suffered from it for now, on the contrary: Carlos Sainz signed the best time in free practice ahead of Charles Leclerc. The sun makes the Red look beautiful and Red Bull brakes: Max Verstappen remains third, six tenths away, while Sergio Perez is only tenth. Knowing how to handle the tires, this is the secret when racing in certain temperatures that cannot even be defined as African, because in the south of Europe you can breathe better. But if a single-seater can be cooled in all its components, the situation is different for those who drive it. The passenger compartment is ventilated, it is a pity that the fireproof suits repair the flames, but retain the heat. Training helps. An adequate physical preparation allows the pilots to resist for an hour and a half without losing lucidity. From the days of Ayrton Senna, the first to take care of the body, to Michael Schumacher, who kept himself in shape with obsessive attention, today all 20 riders hold up to the effort. The body still suffers: the body temperature at the end of the race reaches 39 and a half degrees. There are no particular secrets. Almost everyone wears cooling jackets before the start and carries a reserve of water and mineral salts on board (usually insufficient to avoid weighing down the car). Helmet and suit are kept in the fridge before each session.

At Paul Ricard the tires hit 130 degrees. The problem is not to warm them up: it is to manage them in the best possible way. “We recommend a gentler set-up,” explains Mario Isola, head of Pirelli F1. The pilots have experienced it on the track. Leclerc: «In this heat, tire management is essential». Sainz: «We have to understand how to protect the tires». The F1-75 did well in the qualifying simulations, less so in the race preparation work. “But we know how to improve,” promises Leclerc.

Brakes have a different relationship to heat. The ugly wheel covers fitted this year hide the discs, which turn red under braking from the heat. According to Brembo, which supplies its systems to most of the teams, temperatures will reach 700 degrees in the most demanding braking situations. Many, not too many: the Paul Ricard is a classic circuit, less severe than the city ones that do not leave the time between one corner and another to dissipate the heat. We will talk about it in two months in Singapore, one step away from the Equator. –

