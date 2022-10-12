Source title: F1 Japanese Grand Prix staged fierce competition in the rain Verstappen defended the championship ahead of schedule

On October 9th, the Japanese Grand Prix of the 2022 F1 World Formula One Championship kicked off at Suzuka Circuit. Can Max Verstappen, the driver of the Austrian Red Bull Racing team, defend his 2022 championship ahead of schedule The championship affects the hearts of every F1 enthusiast. The heavy rain made this already exciting race even more dramatic. After the start, many cars slipped on the track to varying degrees. The race even showed a red flag on the third lap and announced a suspension. After a nearly 2-hour interruption, the race was restarted. In the end, Verstappen, who started from pole position, took the lead and won his 12th championship of the season, ahead of schedule. Defending the annual driver’s championship, becoming the 11th driver in F1 history to achieve consecutive championships. As a favorite to win the championship, Verstappen has attracted much attention in this game. Verstappen took the lead all the way from the pole position, and finally finished the race with a lead of 27 seconds ahead of the second place, and won the championship of this race. So far, Verstappen and the Austrian Red Bull Racing team have cooperated tacitly, constantly optimizing the performance and skills of the car, singing all the way with a near-perfect season performance, and defending the annual driver’s championship ahead of schedule. After the game, Verstappen said: “I am very proud to win the championship here! When I won the annual championship for the first time last year, I was very excited, and this time the championship is different because of the season we have experienced, even Even better. I would like to thank the support team on the track, as well as the team behind the scenes at the factory and everyone who contributes to the Red Bull Racing Austrian team’s power unit. Everyone is doing their best and always keeping the best of themselves Great enthusiasm!” Sergio Pérez, another driver of the Austrian Red Bull Racing team, said: “I am very proud of Verstappen’s performance this season, and he has now confirmed the defending driver of the year in advance. The championship, this is an extremely important moment for the team. Next, we will go all out to win the annual constructors’ championship for the Austrian Red Bull Racing team, and I am very much looking forward to the rest of the season!” See also Pordenone greets Serie B, but the goal is to go back In this game, Perez also performed well. After a fierce fight with Leclerc, although it was very difficult to overtake without an adjustable rear wing, he finally withstood the pressure. Leclerc was fined 5 seconds for the violation in the final stage, and Perez successfully moved to second place, won the runner-up in this race, and rose to the second place in the driver’s annual standings with a slight advantage of 1 point. F1 has been an integral part of Red Bull Austria’s thriving global sports business since 1995, when Red Bull Austria first sponsored Sauber. After the successful cooperation with Sauber, Austrian Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz decided to create his own team, which is now the Austrian Red Bull Racing team, also started A new chapter for the Austrian Red Bull in F1. The 2010 season marked the beginning of a golden age for the Austrian Red Bull Racing team, when Austrian Red Bull Racing driver Sebastian Vettel won the F1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship for the first time in a Renault-engined car , and won the double championship in 2011, 2012 and 2013, becoming the leader in the F1 Formula One field at that time. With the 2022 season coming to an end in Asia, Verstappen has won the 2022 championship title as he wished, and Perez followed closely with his wonderful performance in the game. At present, the Austrian Red Bull Racing team ranks first in the F1 team standings with 619 points, and is expected to win the F1 annual team championship trophy again after eight years. Austrian Red Bull Racing team principal and manager Christian Horner said excitedly after witnessing this wonderful race: “After eight long years, we are looking forward to winning the annual constructors’ championship again this year. Trophy. For us, the season is far from over, we still have a lot of races to play, and we look forward to the team’s next performance at the Austin circuit!” The two drivers are already ready to go, looking forward to Red Bull Austria The Racing team can continue this strong momentum and attack the annual double championship!

In this game, Perez also performed well. After a fierce fight with Leclerc, although it was very difficult to overtake without an adjustable rear wing, he finally withstood the pressure. Leclerc was fined 5 seconds for the violation in the final stage, and Perez successfully moved to second place, won the runner-up in this race, and rose to the second place in the driver's annual standings with a slight advantage of 1 point.

