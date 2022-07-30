FROM THE ENVIENT TO BUDAPEST. The worst driver on the worst car dominated the third free practice of the Hungarian Grand Prix. On the Hungaroring circuit, Nicholas Latifi at the wheel of Williams set the best time in 1’41 ” 480, almost 7 tenths behind Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, which until then seemed unattainable. In third place we find Alexander Albon, also on Williams (1’42”381), followed by Max Verstappen (1’43”205).

To upset the hierarchies was the bad weather that refreshed the air, a shower one hour before the start of the session. With heavy rain tires, Ferrari dominated. When the weather has improved and the intermediates have been mounted, here is the exploit in the final of Williams, currently last in the constructors’ standings, and of Latifi, the only starting driver still with zero points. The English team took advantage in particular of the accident at Vettel (Aston Martin), who interrupted the session with 8 minutes remaining. In the three minutes left, Latifi placed his feat and gave him a ranking to photograph and frame.

When the engineer communicated the result via radio, the 27-year-old Canadian driver replied: «So the applause I hear is for me!».

Leclerc’s reaction was different. When he learned that he had been overtaken, he commented with a dirty word and a question: “But did he have intermediate tires?”. Affirmative answer.

Latifi is in F1 history for having interrupted the Abu Dhabi 2021 GP with an accident five laps to go, effectively providing Verstappen with the assist for overtaking Hamilton and winning the world title.

For pole position (on the track at 4 pm, live on Sky F1) Ferrari is back in favor ahead of Red Bull.