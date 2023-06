Eliminated in Q2, the hot Monegasque driver is furious and goes wild in the radio team over the decision to keep intermediate tires instead of slicks. Then the chat with Vasseur (as told by the team principal live on Sky) and Charles himself who appears in front of the cameras underlining that the reaction was dictated by adrenaline. Canadian GP live 8pm on Sky Sport F1, in 4K e in streaming su NOW

VIDEO. LECLERC: “IT WAS THE ADRENALINE…” – QUALIFYING HIGHLIGHTS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook