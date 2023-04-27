F1, Leo Turrini: “To date, there is no Ferrari-Leclerc agreement”. Hamilton suggestion in Maranello?

Leo Turrini is certainly one of the key figures of Formula 1 in Italy. A highly experienced journalist who knows the events of the Ferrari house very closely, but also of the history and world of this sport. In the episode of Sport2Day, hosted by Beatrice Frangione, Turrini was a guest and spoke at the beginning of the evolution undertaken by F1, also with the new format scheduled for the weekend in Baku.

“I am always open to innovation. In my opinion it is wrong to oppose them just because they go against tradition. Having extra showtime I don’t see why it should be seen as a bad thing. However, everything must first be evaluated and then we can judge. Formula 1 has been a prisoner of a past that no longer existed for too many years, also losing an entire generation of enthusiasts. The new management of the Americans, on the other hand, has opened up to a completely different dimension which puts the search for entertainment first. Certainly a balance must be found between enjoyment and respect for the technical and technological identity of F1. You have to be very careful not to turn it into a four-wheeled Wrestling ”.

The hot topic at Ferrari it is certainly the contractual renewal of Charles Leclerc: “Everyone stops me and asks me on the street to find out about Leclerc. Charles is linked to a contract with Ferrari which expires in 2024 and to date both have not extended this contract. Everyone knows that in modern sport that if there is the will to continue the relationship, agreements are reached well in advance. To date, this type of understanding still does not exist. All assumptions are possible.”

Always on the Monegasque driver: “Leclerc is in his fifth year at Ferrari and in my opinion he is a very talented driver. He has only won five grands prix and never had the chance to have a car to compete for the title. From here to saying that it will go elsewhere there is still a long way to go“.

Among the various hypotheses of the last few weeks there was also talk of an exchange between Leclerc and Hamiltonwith Turrini retracing how close the British rider was to the Reds in the past: “Hamilton during his long career has had a few conversations with Ferrari. When Montezemolo was still president, Hamilton decided to bet on Mercedes and even when John Elkann became president he had let it be known that he would like to put the number one on the Red. Hamilton wants to aim for the eighth title, but he still needs to understand if Mercedes can allow him to win it and therefore we need to understand what he wants to do and follow other possible options ”.

Expectations on the upcoming Baku GP: “There was this long break and in which one has to assume that whoever was behind Red Bull may have found solutions to get closer to them. The advantage of Verstappen and Perez was in any case clear and it is difficult to think of a recovery. I hope that Ferrari, with the developments brought, can at least play the role of second force”.

THE VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH LEO TURRINI

PHOTO: LaPresse