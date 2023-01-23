The seven-time Mercedes F1 world champion returns to talking about the psychological violence of the past: “At school the other kids made fun of me and the teachers said I wouldn’t become anyone”

He had already talked about it numerous times in the past, but some wounds never heal. Lewis Hamilton returns to tell of the racism that upset his childhood. The seven-time F1 world champion does it without filters, during the On Purpose podcast, going into detail: “I was already a victim of bullying when I was six. At the time, in school, I was one of the few black children and the boys bigger, stronger and bossy they teased me most of the time”.

HAMILTON HUMBLED — The Mercedes driver points out that humiliations weren’t everything. To these were added real psychological harassments of the teachers, at least as Lewis lived them: “When you attend a history course and in the history they were teaching us there were no images of black people, I wondered: ‘Where are the people who look like me?” The teachers said to me: ‘You will never be nobody’. I remember going behind the courtyard, in tears, and repeating to myself: ‘I will be nobody'”.

THE REDEMPTION IN f1 — The victories and world titles, which made him the most successful driver in history and the only one able to surpass the myth Michael Schumacher by achieving another championship, were Hamilton's redemption. He reached the top of the world starting from Stevenage, a dormitory district on the outskirts of London. "The system was against me and I was swimming against the tide. But I'm grateful for my past, because it's what made me who I am today. At the time, I couldn't talk about it at home with my parents (father Anthony immigrated to Britain from the Caribbean island of Grenada; ed.) I didn't want my father to think I wasn't strong."

HAMILTON E PIQUET — Last year the English champion was targeted by former world champion Nelson Piquet, whose daughter is engaged to Max Verstappen. The Brazilian called him “a little nigger.” To then claim to have been misunderstood for the expression used. “It’s more than a question of language – Hamilton had reacted -. These archaic mentalities must change and must have no place in our sport. I have been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted all my life”. Hamilton, at 38, is on the eve of a fundamental season for his future. Which could also depend on the renewal of the contract with Toto Wolff’s team, expiring at the end of the year. “When they insulted me at the races, because I was the only black driver, my father always said to me: ‘Let the track answer,'” Lewis often said. He will do the same this time too.