Great show but also a lot of chaos in the third race of the Formula 1 World Championship on the street circuit of Melbourne’s Albert Park. Four starts, three red flags, penalties, accidents, flames on the track and formal protests after the race. Here the reconstruction of the highlights of the GP of Australia GP AUSTRALIA, REPORT AND HIGHLIGHTS
CRAZY AUSTRALIAN GP: HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED IN MELBOURNE
- Everything happens in Melbourne in the third round of the World Championship. Four starts, three red flags, accidents, penalties, even flames on Russell’s Mercedes in a GP that lasted almost 3 hours. And the chaotic finale, with a lap behind safety and a flying finish. Here is the reconstruction of an infinite day
THE DEPARTURE: WHAT A RUSSELL SHOOT!
- Great tussle at the start, with the Mercedes taking off brilliantly: Russell forcefully takes the first position from Verstappen
WHAT A DUEL BETWEEN VERSTAPPEN AND HAMILTON
- Hamilton also goes to undermine Verstappen and takes his position: Max even slips to 3rd place