F1 ONLINE: The Austrian Grand Prix will start with a separate points sprint

This weekend’s Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix will be an opportunity for home team Red Bull to confirm their current dominance. Championship leader Max Verstappen can aim for his seventh victory of the season and fifth in a row, extending his current 69-point lead over team-mate Sergio Pérez and securing the team’s 101st all-time triumph. He has already secured pole position for Sunday’s main race.

The program will revive the modified format for the second time in the season. The third practice will be replaced by Saturday’s sprint qualification, which will determine the order at the start of the separately scored sprint. Until the end of the season, this will be done in Belgium, Texas, Qatar and Brazil. The main race in Austria is scheduled for Sunday at 3 pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

