Today’s Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix will be an opportunity for the home Red Bull team to confirm their current dominance. Championship leader Dutchman Max Verstappen will attack for his seventh victory and fifth in a row in the ninth race of the year. He leads the series by 70 points ahead of Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez. Watch the race with us, the start of which is scheduled for 3 o’clock in the afternoon, in a detailed report on Sport.cz.

