The son of the former 5-time 500 world champion will be able to ride with the French team this weekend

F1 opportunity for Jack Doohan. The 19-year-old son of Mick, an unforgettable former champion of the 500 class of the World Championship, will drive the Alpine’s A522 in free practice at the Mexican GP this weekend, as announced by the same team in a press release. It will be the second outing of the young protagonist of the French team’s nursery (he runs for the Academy) after the filming day held in Monza in September. Jack had also tested the A521 in private testing in Qatar in May, in Monza in June and in Budapest last month.

in the nursery — Jack joined the Alpine Academy in January after finishing second in the 2021 Formula 3 championship. His rookie campaign this year in Formula 2 saw him take three race wins, three more podiums and three pole position, with one round to go in Abu Dhabi in November. In the championship he is currently fourth in the standings. A beautiful story that of Doohan, who continues his career in motorsport on four wheels that saw his father win 5 world championships in the 500 class of the MotoGP.

the other pilots — Doohan is highly regarded in Alpine, so much so that it is said to have been highly regarded as an option in place of Oscar Piastri, when the New Zealander trained for McLaren, leaving the French team uncovered which had also lost Fernando Alonso, in agreement with Aston Martin. . In Mexico there will be the opportunity to see other young drivers carry out the free practice session provided for by the new regulation. Other upcoming FP1s include Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas, Mexico and Abu Dhabi), Pato O’Ward (McLaren, Abu Dhabi), Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin, Abu Dhabi), Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari, Abu Dhabi) e Logan Sargeant (Williams, Mexico and Abu Dhabi).