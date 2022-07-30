Budapest (Hungary), 30 July 2022 – Ferrari ready to take pole position at the Hungaroring, where today at 4 pm the qualifications of Hungarian GP from F1. Last appointment before the summer break: the world championship will then resume on August 28 in Belgium.

Charles Leclerc he can no longer make a mistake: if he really wants to get back in the wake of the leader Max Verstappen, he can no longer make mistakes like that of Le Castellet and above all he must try to win as much as possible in the last ten GPs. The Monegasque believes in it (“People will say I’m crazy, but I believe it until the end”, said the Ferrari driver yesterday) and he showed it also in the free tests on Friday, signing the fastest lap in Fp2. The teammate also did well Carlos Sainzprotagonist in the first session.

The Hungaroring, with its winding and slow track, seems to enhance the qualities of Ferrari, but pay attention to the adjustments and adaptability of the Red Bulls. Meanwhile, the weather today announces thunderstorms for the qualifying time, a variable that could make the challenge between Leclerc and Verstappen even more spectacular.

The day at the Hungaroring will begin at 13 with the start of the third free practice session, an appetizer for qualifying that at 16 will give us the man of the pole position and the starting grid.

Circuit

The Hungaroring is now a historic circuit in the Formula 1 world championship. First grand prix in 1986 and some changes made in the following decades, especially on the first two corners to try to make overtaking more feasible. This is the classic tortuous 4,381 meter track that actually allows you to overtake only on the starting straight, thanks to Drs, then the rest is a succession of curves and counter curves to be connected with extreme precision. A good balance will be needed, perhaps at the expense of power as it is difficult to overtake. Whoever makes the pole will have a good chance of victory. There are two Drs areas, on the main straight towards curve 1 and on the following extension towards the bend of curve 2. The race will cover 70 laps for a total of 306 kilometers. Lewis record lap Hamilton in 1’16 “627 established in 2020.