In the opening stages of the French Grand Prix, the Ferrari team showed a more positive performance. This does not bode well for defending world champion Verstappen and the Austrian team of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Fortunately, the race is 53 laps, not one lap. Verstappen is ready to take on pole driver Leclerc. But the truth is, the confrontation never happened.

Verstappen’s seventh win of the season, and his second consecutive victory at Paul Rica, saw the Dutch driver extend his world championship lead to 63 points. Not in the way anyone expected, however, and not the atmosphere that the Dutch driver particularly wanted. For the seventh time this season, Leclerc started from pole position at the Grand Prix, and for the third time in those seven races, the Monaco driver retired without seeing the checkered flag.

The crucial moment came on lap 18, with Verstappen closely behind Leclerc. Verstappen then took the lead, and two laps later, Leclerc was preparing for his first pit stop, but before entering the pits, an accident happened. For the third time this year (after the Spanish and Azerbaijan Grand Prixes) the Ferrari driver had a stalled spin and slammed into the parapet at Turn 11 to end the race at the lead.

Verstappen drove a lonely race at the front. © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Since then, Verstappen’s biggest potential threats have come from tyre decay and hot track surfaces of up to 55°C, but the 24-year-old has everything under control, with his 27th career victory at the end The crossing line and the waving of the checkered flag got the wish.

Behind Verstappen, things got complicated. But when the dust settled, Mercedes duo Hamilton and Russell gave the team its first double podium finish of the year, finishing second and third, with Hamilton in his landmark 300th race. Grand Prix, the best result of the season.

Russell overtook Verstappen team-mate Perez after a tough fight, and the Mexican recovered from a slow start to trail Hamilton in the first corner before crossing the line to finish fourth. .

Verstappen’s advantage expands rapidly

Austria’s Red Bull took to Sunday’s race with a strategy card, with Leclerc’s team-mate Sainz starting from the back of the grid after an engine penalty. That puts Leclerc on pole, with Verstappen and Perez not far behind. Ferrari’s dominance in the corners was in stark contrast to the explosive straight-line speed of the Austrian Red Bull. See also Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Carabao Cup semi-final return - Happenings Football

Leclerc never slacked off on pole, but Verstappen never let him down either. With no pressure from the rear, the Dutchman patiently waited for the opportunity to take the lead on the hard tyres on lap 16, but the road to victory was much smoother than he expected, his world champion The advantage extends to more than two wins in points, with 10 more games to go this season.

Leclerc defended the lead at the start. © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen said: “I think we had a good pace from the start, I put pressure on Leclerc, but with the heat and the tyres overheating here to follow…I can never really Closer. A result like this is unfortunate for Leclerc, I hope he’s ok. I think it’s going to be a really good fight until the end, but unfortunately we never got to that. I feel for him Sadly, this ending did not meet everyone’s expectations.”

“After that, you never know what’s going to happen to the race. I just finished the race and took care of the tires until the end.”

Due to the retirement of Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu, the virtual safety car was dispatched in the later stage of the race, but it also increased the possibility of pit stops. Whether to put on new tires in the last three laps, but Verstappen’s advantage is that he can be in the final A few laps to manage his fading tires and win more comfortably than he or the team imagined.

Verstappen’s victory shattered Paul Richard’s record – a pole position winner has won a race since the circuit returned to the circuit after 28 years in 2018. His 27th career win also puts him on a par with three-time world champion Sir Jackie Stewart for eighth place on the all-time champions list; Nigel Mansell (31 wins) is Verstappen’s next target.

Perez at a disadvantage

Perez’s third grid position represents a good recovery from a tricky Friday at Paul Ricard, with the Mexican describing himself as “not very comfortable” with the car as he starts two practice sessions Only ranked 10th. See also Guangzhou girl Guo Yiqi goes to the Tokyo Olympics: finally fulfilling the Olympic dream and hopes to win glory for the country

The Mexican looked set to play a role in Verstappen’s pursuit of Leclerc, but was overtaken by Hamilton at the start and couldn’t get past Mercedes again early on. When Leclerc retired, he moved up to third, but under pressure from Russell on the final stage, the British driver took the lead after the virtual safety car resumed, just three laps from the finish.

Pérez wasn’t exactly happy with fourth place. © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Another 12 world championship points cemented his third place in the drivers’ standings, with Austrian Oracle Red Bull Racing extending the lead to 82 points to top the constructors’ standings, but Perez finished third in the last four races. Missed the podium three times.

He admitted: “It was a difficult afternoon. We should have been on the podium. The Mercedes team was very strong… I struggled with the grip for a long time, which was a big problem. On this day, It’s not nice to me.”

Upgrading didn’t bring joy to AlphaTauri

The Scuderia AlphaTauri brings a major upgrade package to the AT03 car at the French Grand Prix, but the changes – a new chassis, an updated diffuser and, most notably, a new bonnet – can’t break a fourth straight race The idling of the game.

Kakuda Yugi was content on Saturday, with the Japanese qualifying eighth, tying his season-best performance in Azerbaijan, but after a contact collision with Alpine’s Ocon on the first lap of the corner, Kakuda Yuki Yi fell to last place with a badly damaged left flank, and Ocon received a 5-second penalty for the clash.

The unlucky Kakuda was eventually forced to retire on lap 20, having scored just one point in his last eight races (10th in Baku).

Teammate Gasly had high hopes for his home Grand Prix – not to mention the stand named after him – but was 16th after qualifying by a paltry 0.017 seconds.

Gasly had strong home support but failed to score. © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Frenchman zai didn’t make much progress in the race and ended up in 12th place. See also Serie A, Milan-Atalanta: probable formations, schedules and where to see it on TV - Sport - Football

Sainz’s new car deliveries and high drama

AlphaTauri is one of a number of teams that have brought a major update to their cars to kick off the second half of the season, especially as the car McLaren drives with Mercedes looks similar to the car that raced in Austria two weeks ago. very different.

Mercedes’ double podium was a surprise for the defending constructors’ champion, with both McLaren drivers scoring points. Norris (seventh) was ahead of Ricciardo (ninth), with the two drivers eight seconds apart under the chequered flag.

Of the rest of the event, Leclerc’s teammate Sainz was the most exciting. Starting from 19th, he had a best of third place, alongside Perez, but on the pitstop, Sainz took the Williams team’s Albon route and was penalised for unsafe release 5 seconds. However, the Ferrari driver then took the fastest lap at 51 laps, finished fifth in the finish, and maintained his fourth place in the Drivers’ Championship.

Hungarian matches before vacation

Next weekend, July 31, head to the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. It was the fourth game in five weekends. There’s always an “off-school” vibe in the races right now, as F1 schedules a month-long summer vacation ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August.

The winding Hungaroring circuit on the outskirts of Budapest is one of the historic “modern” circuits on the schedule, debuting in 1986. Its 14-corner layout has been likened to “Monaco without walls”, with one corner quickly leading into the next, leaving drivers to catch their breath on the downhill 900-meter starting straight The hairpin turn towards Turn 1 is also the best time to overtake.

Verstappen has rarely struggled with speed in Hungary and has finished second twice (2019 and 2020) but has yet to see the top of the podium, joining Australian duo Webber (2010). 2014) and Ricciardo (2014) have won on the track for the Austrian Red Bull Team.

At the same time, Perez should have a good change of luck, because he was one of five cars who retire from the race at Turn 1 due to wet weather in the Hungarian Grand Prix a year ago.

