Max’s overtaking of Perez, fighting for 2nd place with Leclerc, sparked social hatred. The tough team: “Max plays as a team, it was a situation we hadn’t agreed on before”. The Dutchman: “I’ll gladly help Checo this weekend, ridiculous things written, if he attacks my family I’m not happy”

– Abu Dhabi (Emirati Arab)

Hard position taken by Red Bull and Max Verstappen following the excited final in the GP of Brazil. The Dutchman’s overtaking of his teammate Sergio Perez, described according to the reconstructions as a team order not respected by the world champion to take revenge for a slight suffered in Montecarlo by Checo, has in fact triggered many reactions on social media, some excessive, at the point that today, on the eve of the first free practice of the Abu Dhabi GP, the world champion team issued a press release in which it explained the incident and distanced itself from the hate messages received. Verstappen’s overtaking took away 3 important points from Perez, battling Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc for second place in the standings, given that the two are now paired with one race to go.

made mistakes — "As a team we made mistakes in Brazil – reads the note – we hadn't foreseen the situation that occurred in the last lap and we hadn't agreed on a strategy for such a scenario before the race. Unfortunately, Max was only informed on the last lap of the request to give up the position. This put Max, who has always been an open and loyal team man, in a compromising situation with little time to react, and this was not our intention. After the race Max spoke openly and honestly, allowing both riders to clarify things. The Team accepts Max's reasoning, the conversation was a personal matter that will remain private."

offenses via social media — Then the reference to the offenses via social media: “The subsequent events on social media are completely unacceptable. The online abusive behavior towards Max, Checo, the Team and their respective families is shocking and sad and unfortunately something we sportsmen face with depressing regularity. There is no place for that in racing or in society as a whole and you have to try to be better. Ultimately this is a sport, we are here to compete. Death threats, hate mail, poisoning family members are deplorable. We are for inclusion and want a safe space, where everyone can work and enjoy our sport. The abuses must stop.”

speak max — Verstappen further increased the dose: "A lot of jokes have been said, people have said things without fully knowing the details. If I need to help Checo fight for second place, I will for sure because he is an important target for the team. The team had understood my motivations, in Brazil I thought I was in a free run situation, on Saturday and Sunday we hadn't agreed on how to possibly behave in a situation like the one that occurred, I was only told on the last lap to give up to the location and I think they should have known my answer. After the race we cleared up, we should have done it sooner, the team knows I work for the team. We just need to communicate better, but I've been portrayed as the bad guy without really getting the outside picture, or knowing how I work for the team. They have attacked my family, my sister, my girlfriend, even threats and this is excessive. It's okay if they attack me, not my family. I have no problems with Checo, but attacking without knowing is unacceptable, ridiculous things have been written".