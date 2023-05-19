Home » F1, Red Bull mechanic makes irony about the flood in Emilia Romagna. Then delete everything
Sports

F1, Red Bull mechanic makes irony about the flood in Emilia Romagna. Then delete everything

by admin
F1, Red Bull mechanic makes irony about the flood in Emilia Romagna. Then delete everything

Despite having caused 14 victims and 15 thousand displaced people to date, the mechanic of the Red Bull Andy Rush he made fun offlood which hit theEmilia Romagnain controversy over the decision of delete the Grand Prix of Imola Of Formula 1: the race scheduled for this weekend has been canceled in order not to hinder the rescue efforts. After the announcement of the cancellation of the race, Rush decided to post two stories about Instagram which led to heavy criticisms in his regards.

In the first story, the 27-year-old mechanic, engaged in the team box of Milton Keynes for about eight months, it has posted a video (with the inscription “100% wet”) which portrays the Red Bull staff leaving the “Enzo and Dino Ferrari” racetrack. Even the writing is not in good taste. But that’s not all: the story shows the mechanic’s hand on the asphalt of the paddock, at that moment a little more dryimplying that the Big prize could have run. The mechanic shows that he did not understand the real reason why the race was cancelled: it was not the circuit that was unusable, but the whole area around it, starting from the roads (throughout the Region there are over 500 those closed due to the flood). Furthermore, the GP would have employed law enforcement and health personnel, who instead must be concentrated on rescued.

Not happy, Rush also posted a second story: he shared a photo of his finger pointing at the smiley face to rate the airport service of Bologna: he also included the Formula 1 press release on the postponement of the race in the image. The many criticisms and insults he received forced the mechanic to delete the stories and make his Instagram profile private.

See also  "Two Milan are needed": this is how Pioli will manage the most indecipherable season ever

Previous Article

Dimarco case, the footballer’s apologies after the threats and the alliance between the ultras of Inter and Milan. Curva Nord: “We’ll explain what happened”

next

You may also like

Why do you have to go fasting for...

the country where football no longer exists

Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga...

Pardubice beat Děčín in overtime, the seventh game...

Formula 1 to donate 1m euros to relief...

Straka also strong at PGA Championship on Friday

WSL relegation fight: ‘No place to hide’ for...

Anhelina Kalinina: Ukrainian through to Italian Open final

Monaco beaten by Olympiakos in the Euroleague semi-finals

LeBron James: They beat us with Murray and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy