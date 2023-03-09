Everything started again as it ended: another sentence from Red Bull arrives in Bahrain. For Max Verstappen it is the 36th victory in his career, calm in managing from the first part of the race onwards. A black start like never before for Ferrari: Leclerc’s engine shuts down while he is 3rd (the nightmares of Baku and Barcelona return) and a difficult race for Sainz, 4th and overtaken in the final by a wild Alonso. The Aston Martin Spaniard has fun, finishing on the podium behind Pérez (2nd) and sending messages of love to his new team: “I love driving this car”. Nando is definitively Sakhir’s “Driver of the Day”: with three beautiful overtakings on Russell, Hamilton (within curve 10) e Sainz. For the Cavallino, in great performance difficulties on the hard bikes, it will be necessary to react as early as the next round in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on 19 March. And Leclerc’s words frighten the fans: “Red Bull from another category”.

Leclerc super at the start, then the early stop on lap 14

At the start, all the talent of the Monegasque is needed to overcome on the outside Sergio Perez and take second place, while Sainz is blocked on the outside by the Mexican. Chills at Aston Martin: Stroll strikes the right rear of Alonso, but both save their ride. In the front, in the meantime, Verstappen’s escape begins with laps in high 1’37s, despite some locking at the rear, while Leclerc begins to lose and locks up at the end of turn 1. Immediately behind the first four, the duel begins between Russell e Alonso, with the Spaniard passing in turn 3 and can continue with his attacking race. On lap 14, Ferrari tries to surprise Red Bull with the strategy: double pit-stop for Leclerc and Sainz to mount the whites: the two return 5th and 6th.

Pérez passes Leclerc and is 2nd, duel between Alonso and Hamilton

The world champion team responded immediately by recalling both Verstappen and Pérez between laps 15 and 17, opting for another set of red tyres. The result rewards Red Bull: Verstappen returns to the void, the Mexican with the sound of fast laps can pass Leclerc again at 26° giro, after having recovered 2”5 from the Ferrari driver in the last four laps. On lap 31 second stop for Hamilton who beats Alonso for 5th place, while the Cavallino inserts a second set of hards at both Sainz and Leclerc (32nd and 34th lap). Both Perez and Verstappen did the same in the 35th and 37th laps, before a beautiful two-lap long battle began between Hamilton e Alonso which harkens back to the good old days of the 2007 McLaren. The Spaniard eventually passes on the inside of turn 10, where space is limited.

Alonso on Sainz, deserved podium. Mercedes fifth and seventh

In the end the nightmare of Ferrari and its fans: abandoned by the engine, Leclerc has to say goodbye on lap 41, parking the car on the side of the track in the straight before the main one. After the Virtual Safety Car, five laps later, Sainz suffers the return of a wild Alonso who overtakes him in the section between turns 10 and 11. Nando sends love messages to the Silverstone team — “I love driving this car” — while the Ferrari driver, with a lot bouncing on his own car (the hopping of the car with the bumps in the asphalt, ed), he must defend himself against the return of Hamilton. Closing the top-10: Stroll (excellent 6th with broken wrist and finger after a bicycle accident) Russell (7th), Bottas (8th), Gasly (9th) and Albon (10th).