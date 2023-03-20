Make room for the Martians. The Red Bull spaceship, as Charles Leclerc said, travels to another planet. This 2023 World Championship, after just two races, already looks like a home challenge between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The Mexican is thinking about keeping the show alive by preventing his teammate from escaping. Yesterday Perez took the chair by winning the GP of Saudi Arabia, which had escaped him 12 months ago, thanks to a strenuous resistance in the second part of the race, when Super Max had come back from fifteenth place behind him.

The Safety Car on lap 18, triggered by the retirement due to breakdown of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, brought the two-time Dutch champion back into the game, who was already recovering like a fury. But just at that moment the best Perez ever came out. Able to respond to every fast lap from Verstappen without ever losing confidence and lucidity. A test of solidity, even mental, which accredits him as the only contender for the title, if he can repeat himself consistently during the season. It being understood that Verstappen will not always start from the rear…

psychological struggle — Perez was able to remedy an ineffective start from pole, which saw Fernando Alonso overtake him at the first corner. “The start was a problem, we have to review our procedures – says Checo – Then it seemed that the Safety Car wanted to take away my victory. But this time I said no. But I had to sweat it out”. Verstappen was not about to give up. After the drive shaft broke in qualifying, he had made up his mind to do another feat similar to those in Hungary and Spa last season. And he continued to push like a madman even when from the pits they told him to slow down to protect the car, given that he had reported vibrations and a suspicious noise still coming from the axle shaft area. There a long-distance psychological struggle began between him and Perez, made up of crossed messages via radio with the engineers. They also told Checo to slow down, who didn’t trust him: “Are you sure Max will do the same?” The chase stopped only 4 laps from the end, when Verstappen realized that taking risks wouldn’t have helped. But he wanted to give his team-rival a blow: the fastest lap in the last lap, with the relative additional point, which prevented Perez from taking the lead in the championship standings. Max had the mischievous smile of someone who ruins an enemy’s party. And that the two are enemies is an established fact, after Perez’s suspicious (voluntary?) bang in qualifying for Montecarlo 2022 which prevented Verstappen from grabbing pole. In the season finale Checo was fighting with Leclerc for second place in the world and Max in Brazil refused to help him, mercilessly overtaking him. Rusts ready to reappear. The dominance of the Red Bulls recalls that of the McLarens of Senna and Prost in 1988. Not even in the times of Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber had such superiority been seen. See also MotoGP, Vinales-Yamaha case: the 'faulty' clutch that infuriated the rider

alonso leone — Alonso finished on the third step of the podium, protagonist of a lion race with Aston Martin, in spite of being 41 years old. The Spaniard had to wait until 1am in Jeddah to be sure of the result. An inattention at the start cost him a 5” penalty for having put the wheels outside the starting square. The team served his penalty at the pit stop, but the car was jacked earlier than allowed, meaning Fernando was handed a second 10” penalty after the race, dropping him behind the Mercedes of George Russell. But the subsequent complaint presented by Aston Martin was upheld by the FIA, because the stewards established that the agreement between the teams on the point (you must not “work” on the cars while serving the penalty) was not clearly written. So Alonso saw the podium returned: 100th of his career.