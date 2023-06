The International Automobile Federation FIA wants to tighten and limit the entry of celebrities and VIP guests to the starting grid (not only) before Formula 1 races. The initiator of this initiative is the Brazilian soccer player Neymar, who “forgot” at the start during the recent Spanish Grand Prix and when the single-seaters were going into the opening lap, he was standing on the grass by the main straight, which was very dangerous.

