The Spaniard optimistic for the end of the season: “The victory at Silverstone made me proud, even if the season was complicated. The last few races are on circuits that I like, if we improve the car we are up for it.”
“I see myself as capable of fighting to win. In the last few races we have been there to fight for poles and wins even if the Red Bulls are at an incredible level and are making things very difficult for us. But if we can improve the race a little bit. car, the pace and we find a couple of tenths, we will return to fight to win, which is the goal. ” Carlos Sainz, in Madrid for a commercial event, looks to the season finale with confidence.
unlucky
“I think I have grown a lot during the season – the Ferrari driver said – the first win at Silverstone makes me feel very proud but I think the season was a bit complicated, at the beginning we were a bit unlucky with a lot of zeroes and I broke away in the championship. Now we have the last six GPs between Asia and America, they are circuits that I like and where I have gone well in the past “.