The Italian driver is, with De Vries and Jack Doohan, engaged at the Hungaroring with the Enstone team for a private practice session: for all of them there is the possibility of aspiring to the place next to Ocon for next season

Lorenzo Pastuglia – Milano

Esteban Ocon’s partner for 2023 is still to be decided. Thus, from today, Tuesday 20 September, the Alpine has rented the Hungaroring track for three days, starting the “casting” for a place on the Enstone car. Five drivers are in contention, three of them engaged in the Budapest tests: today Antonio Giovinazzi runs, on Wednesday 21 it will be Nyck De Vries’ turn and on Thursday it will be Jack Doohan’s time. All at the wheel of the A521 that raced in the 2021 championship, chasing that place vacated by the escape of Fernando Alonso under the direction of Aston Martin. As well as the car that “approached” Oscar Piastri to F1, in the end he fled the Anglo-French team to choose (not without a few problems) the starter wheel in McLaren next year.

giovinazzi, great opportunity — Giovinazzi has only one goal in mind: to return to that beloved F1, which he had to abandon at the end of 2021. Downloaded then from Alfa Romeo, which for this 2022 chose the Chinese from F2, Guanyu Zhou. Today is an important test for the Apulian, but there are also two other options on his table: Williams instead of starter Nicholas Latifi, or Haas if Mick Schumacher does not renew his contract. Michael's son is one of the names thought up by Alpine: he is Ocon's favorite, who supported him in a recent interview and is part, like Giovinazzi, of the Ferrari Academy, which he could, however, leave naturally at the end of the season. contract expiration. However, "Schumino" will not ride in Hungary, being under contract as an official Haas driver.

real luck — After Giovinazzi it will be the turn of De Vries on Wednesday 21st. The Dutchman, F2 champion in 2019 and Formula E champion in the 2020-21 season and always under the protection of Mercedes and Toto Wolff, impressed at Monza in the Williams to replace the poor Alexander Albon, suffering from appendicitis. He immediately beat Latifi in qualifying, after only one free practice session with Grove, and then went on to score points on his F1 debut with 9th place. Performance that did not leave Helmut Marko indifferent, so much so that he met him in Graz, Austria, to talk about a possible place in AlphaTauri, if Pierre Gasly breaks the contract renewed last June for 2023. For Faenza, the Colton option has meanwhile disappeared. Herta, US driver engaged in Indycar with the Andretti team, who will not obtain the F1 Super license.

doohan in the viewfinder — The Alpine, meanwhile, is keeping an eye on the talent of its youth program, Jack Doohan, and wants to avoid another end like the one with Piastri. Son of five-time world champion in motorcycles, Mick Doohan, the 2003 Australian class is currently fourth in the F2 World Championship with the British team UNI-Virtuosi. He is in his first full year in the category, where he made his debut in 2021 in the last two events in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. All after finishing 2nd in F3 in the same season behind Red Bull's Norwegian, Dennis Hauger. The same Academy where Doohan grew up between 2017 and 2021, before choosing the Alpine one this year.