There is the F1 calendar for 2023: the final dates have been approved by the vines of the members of the World Motor Sport Council. Start on March 5 in Bahrain and closing on November 26 in Abu Dhabi with 24 GPs scheduled. Among the novelties there is the addition of the Las Vegas GP, on November 18, third race in the United States after Miami (May 7) and Austin (October 22), as the penultimate race of the season before the ‘usual’ final in Yas Marina. The Qatar GP is also back (8 October) after a year of absence, while the Italian races are scheduled for 21 May with the GP of Emiulia Romagna in Imola and 3 September with the Italian GP in Monza.

the president of the fia — These are the words of the President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem: "The presence of 24 races in the calendar of the F1 2023 World Championship is further proof of the growth and fascination of this sport on a global scale. The addition of new venues and the maintenance of traditional events underlines the solid management of the sport by the FIA. I am delighted that in 2023 we will be able to bring the new era of racing to a wider fan base. "

stefano domenicali — This is the comment of Stefano Domenicali, CEO of F1: “We are delighted to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world. Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important to find the right balance for the whole sport. . We are very pleased with the strong momentum that Formula 1 is experiencing and it is great news to be able to bring our fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas and much loved locations in Europe, Asia and America. “

f1 2023, the calendar — Here is the 2023 F1 calendar, with the 24 GPs scheduled:

5 marzo: GP Bahrain (Sakhir)

19 March: Saudi Arabian GP (Jeddah)

2 aprile: GP Australia (Albert Park)

April 16: Chinese GP (Shanghai)

April 30: Azerbaijan GP (Baku)

May 7: GP Miami (Miami)

21 May: GP Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 28: Monaco GP (Montecarlo)

June 4: Spanish GP (Montmelò)

June 18: Canadian GP (Montreal)

2 July: Austrian GP (Spielberg)

9 July: British GP (Silverstone)

23 July: Hungarian GP (Hungaroring)

July 30: Belgian GP (Spa)

27 agosto: GP Olanda (Zandvoort)

3 September: Italian GP (Monza)

September 17: Singapore GP (Marina Bay)

September 24: Japanese GP (Suzuka)

October 8: GP Qatar (Losail)

22 October: US GP (Austin)

29 October: GP Mexico (Mexico City)

5 November: Brazilian GP (Interlagos)

November 18: GP Las Vegas (Las Vegas)

26 november: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)