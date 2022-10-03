The Singapore GP ended with the victory of Sergio Perez in front of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. These are the rankings of the World Championship after the Singapore GP.
drivers standings
—
1. Max Verstappen (OLA) 341 points 2. Charles Leclerc (MON) 237 3. Sergio Perez (MES) 235 4. George Russell (GB) 203 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (SPA) 202 6. Lewis Hamilton (GB) 170 7. Lando Norris (GB) 100 8. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 66 9. Fernando Alonso (SPA) 59 10. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 46. The complete classification
constructors ranking
—
1. Red Bull 576 punti 2. Ferrari 439 3. Mercedes 373 4. McLaren-Mercedes 129 5. Alpine-Renault 125 6. Alfa Romeo 52 7. Aston Martin-Mercedes 37 8. Haas-Ferrari 34 9. AlphaTauri-Red Bull 34 10. Williams-Mercedes 6