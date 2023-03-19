Home Sports F1 today | Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the race live: Alonso comes second
Sports

F1 today | Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the race live: Alonso comes second

by admin
F1 today | Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the race live: Alonso comes second

03/19/2023 at 08:28

CET


Fernando Alonso will start in second position at the Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia; Carlos Sainz, fourth

Checo Pérez took advantage of was the fastest and will start from pole position

He Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the second round of the championship of the world of Formula 1. One more week, Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) returned to excite with an impressive ‘qualification’ in which he got the second position on the grid behind Checo Pérez, author of the ‘pole position’ in the urban circuit of Jeddah.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), after suffering in free practice on Friday and Saturday, achieved a creditable fourth position behind the Mercedes of George Russell, who will start third. For his part, the two-time world champion and world championship leader, Max Verstappen, will start in fifteenth position after suffering power problems in Q2.

In SPORT you can Follow the Saudi Arabian GP race live and online of Formula 1, as well as consult the final result, the general classification and the statements of the protagonists when the second race of the season ends.

Good morning and welcome to the storytelling of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix! From SPORT we got up very early to comment and analyze a day that could be historic for Fernando Alonso, who starts in second position behind Checo Pérez. Let’s start!

Load more

See also  INTO 1 concert will be cool and cool and land on Kugou TME live to ride the waves with the boys on the music road_TOM News

You may also like

GLOSA: The pressure will increase on Slavia and...

March Madness upset tracker: How far can Princeton,...

Sherrock is the first woman to throw nine-darters...

Garland 24+9, Bill 22 points, Mitchell easily 20...

After winning the big globe, has Julia Simon...

HOCKEY ONLINE: Heavyweight battles. Sparta will challenge Třinec...

Southampton 3-3 Tottenham: Antonio Conte’s furious media conference...

Ski flying: force only has to bend Granerud

UFC 286: Leon Edwards’ title defence continues inspiring...

Lillard: I never consider a game over if...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy