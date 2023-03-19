Fernando Alonso will start in second position at the Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia; Carlos Sainz, fourth

Checo Pérez took advantage of was the fastest and will start from pole position

He Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the second round of the championship of the world of Formula 1. One more week, Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) returned to excite with an impressive ‘qualification’ in which he got the second position on the grid behind Checo Pérez, author of the ‘pole position’ in the urban circuit of Jeddah.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), after suffering in free practice on Friday and Saturday, achieved a creditable fourth position behind the Mercedes of George Russell, who will start third. For his part, the two-time world champion and world championship leader, Max Verstappen, will start in fifteenth position after suffering power problems in Q2.

