Fernando Alonso will start in second position at the Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia; Carlos Sainz, fourth
Checo Pérez took advantage of was the fastest and will start from pole position
He Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the second round of the championship of the world of Formula 1. One more week, Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) returned to excite with an impressive ‘qualification’ in which he got the second position on the grid behind Checo Pérez, author of the ‘pole position’ in the urban circuit of Jeddah.
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), after suffering in free practice on Friday and Saturday, achieved a creditable fourth position behind the Mercedes of George Russell, who will start third. For his part, the two-time world champion and world championship leader, Max Verstappen, will start in fifteenth position after suffering power problems in Q2.
In SPORT you can Follow the Saudi Arabian GP race live and online of Formula 1, as well as consult the final result, the general classification and the statements of the protagonists when the second race of the season ends.
Good morning and welcome to the storytelling of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix! From SPORT we got up very early to comment and analyze a day that could be historic for Fernando Alonso, who starts in second position behind Checo Pérez. Let’s start!