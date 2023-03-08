The seasonal debut was nightmarish: the Ferrari began the world of F1 2023 in the worst way. On the one hand the result, with Charles Leclerc who collected zero points and Carlos Sainz not even on the podium. On the other the performance, with a Red Bull significantly faster and the embarrassing reliability problems that have affected the Monegasque. The risk for the Reds is to live another year of passion, of running up, collecting the crumbs. But the new Maranello team principal, Frederic Vasseuris optimistic and speaking to the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport explained his reasons.

“I’ve never seen one car keep the pace of another in the qualifications and not being able to race on Sunday,” stressed the successor of Matthias Binotto. So here’s what he thinks it was the error at the base of the bad performance in Bahrain: “Let’s talk about a setup problem on the machine, the SF-23 is not one wrong car as a concept”. The former Alfa Romeo, which has had the Ferrari team in its hands for a few months, summarizes the work to be done thus: “On the performance pura we are here, at least as far as we saw in Bahrain, but work must absolutely be done on the problem of and which more so onreliabilitysince the criticality on Charles’ single-seater was absolutely unexpected”.

Vasseur’s optimism is obliged, the hope is that Ferrari’s problems are effectively solvable. But the team principal concludes by underlining that “if we want to win, there’s not much else to do..”. The recipe will be put on track as soon as possible, starting from the next race: Sunday 19 March a Jeddah he will have to see another Ferrari immediately, because the Cavallino cannot afford to lose too many points against Max Verstappen.